A video circulating on social media shows a speeding car colliding with two vehicles ahead of it inside the underpass.
Acting on the video, Head Constable Parmila and her team arrived at the scene to inspect the site and question witnesses present at the time, police said.
The investigation revealed that the accident occurred in the early hours of October 31. An unidentified driver was allegedly operating a vehicle at high speed and in a negligent manner, which led to collisions with two cars ahead, damaging all three vehicles.
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Home/India News/Speeding Car Triggers Three-vehicle Crash At Golf Course Road Underpass In Gurugram; FIR Filed