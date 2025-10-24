Tejashwi Yadav makes anti-corruption pitch to Bihar voters, claims NDA won't make Nitish Kumar CM

Attacking NDA over not announcing a CM candidate yet, Tejashwi claimed that JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will not be made the chief minister if the National Democratic Alliance comes to power. Referring to Nitish Kumar as ‘chacha ji’ (uncle) , he added that he was “saddened” by the “unfair” treatment of Kumar by the BJP.

"As a Bihari, I feel anguished that my state is poor, and unemployment, corruption and criminal activities are on the rise. Despite 20 years of NDA rule in Bihar and 11 years at the Centre, the state's per capita income is the lowest and farmers remain poor," he said during a rally in Bakhtiyarpur.

While making an anti-corruption pitch to the voters in Bihar, Yadav said that he feels “anguished” as a Bihari that the farmers of his state are still poor despite two decades of rule by Janata Dal (united) and that “unemployment, corruption, and criminal activities are on the rise”.

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Chief Minister face of the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, said that he will reduce LPG cylinder cost to ₹500 and increase old-age pension to ₹1,500 if the opposition bloc comes to power in Bihar.

“Amit Shah has said that after the election, the BJP will decide who will be the Chief Minister. One thing is clear, these people are not going to Nitish Kumar ji chief minister. He has been hijacked by the BJP. You all know Chacha ji’s nature, he is good at heart, but we are saddened that BJP leaders are treating him unfairly,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav's anti-corruption pitch In a bid to sway voters in Bihar, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who is leading the campaign of the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance in the state ahead of upcoming assembly polls, promised that he will present a “corruption-free” government in Bihar if voted to power.

Yadav also said that he will make sure there is no crime in the state and will ensure education, medicines, and jobs for the people of Bihar if Mahagathbandhan is elected.

“I don’t tell half-truths and lies. You all know that what I say, I do. If the INDIA bloc wins the elections, Tejashwi will become the CM, and the people will become 'chinta mukt' (tension-free). I will ensure there will be no crime and present a corruption-free government in Bihar. Our government will ensure education, medicines, and jobs for the people of Bihar. We will make sure that our government listens to the grievances of the people," he said.

Earlier in the day, Yadav sought to attack NDA, which comprises of BJP and JD(U) along with some other parties, and said that the BJP sets up factories in Gujarat but seeks vote in Bihar. “This is not going to happen,” he said.

