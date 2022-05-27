The first Indian woman scales Mount Everest

Everest lures people from far and near. Indians being in its shadow are no exception. In 1984, Phu Dorjee and Bachendri Pal answered its call and reached the peak, while many others like Rita Gombu and Rekha Sharma were forced to turn back just when success was within reach.

Excerpts from an interview with Pal published in HT’s edition of May 24, 1984:

When the avalanche hit South Col. (Camp III), what precisely were you doing and how did you escape?The avalanche hit the camp on May 15 around midnight. I was sleeping along with my other colleagues. I did not know when it hit the camp. But when ice hit me on the back of my head, I woke up. I heard a loud thud. I thought that perhaps an oxygen cylinder had exploded or something else had happened. But I never thought that an avalanche could have hit us. A little later I felt my feet being crushed by a heavy load. I knew immediately that there was something wrong. I woke up my partner, Lopsang Tshering. He took out his knife and cut the tent with it. He went out first and then pulled me out as well.

Soon after the avalanche, expedition leader Col Khullar called back the second summit party and asked you to come down. Did you at that stage envisage that you would make it to the top?I got pretty scared by the avalanche but at the same time I also felt encouraged and excited. I thought that if I could survive the avalanche, I could definitely climb the Everest.

First Rita Gombu had to come down for some reason, then Rekha Sharma who was about to leave for the assault had to be called back. You survived an avalanche before you could make it to the top. Don’t you think fate played a role in making you the first Indian woman to climb the Mount Everest?Perhaps God wished it that way. What more can I say at this stage?

After the leader called you back to base camp, did you at that time feel that you had the energy left to make it to the top?I was brimming with confidence and energy when I was chosen for the second time. My leader was confident that I could make it, otherwise he would have chosen someone else.

What difficulties did you face while going to the top?One does get tired but otherwise I did not feel any special difficulty while reaching the top.

Tenzing says that it is not difficult to climb Mount Everest. Do you agree with him?Yes. If physical fitness, weather and luck all favour you at the same time, then I would say that it is not difficult to climb. Otherwise it is pretty difficult and it is a question of life and death.

When you reached the Summit, how did you feel?It is difficult to express how I felt at that point of time. But certainly, I felt very very happy. I thanked God.

Did you ever dream about achieving what you now have to your credit?I never thought in such terms, leave alone dream about it. I think I was rightly chosen to go to the top after others had made their attempts.

Since India may not get another chance to put another woman on the top for many years, don’t you think another chance should have been given to other women members?I feel that other women members also should have been given a chance but I think our leader knew best.