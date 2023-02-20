The opportunity, and politics, of Eklayva schools in tribal areas

Keonjhar In the dense foothills of Mankadanacha in Keonjhar, the exteriors of the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) need a coat of paint. Its pastel pink walls are peeling in the corners, and some of the brown steel windowpanes are rusting. The courtyard in front of the main building is overgrown with plants, and in the toilets, there are buckets of phenyl to keep the stench away. Physics teacher Rajesh Pradhan is aware of the need for maintenance but he has more important things on his mind.

It’s early February, and there are two weeks to go for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations, and he fervently draws and scribbles on a digital board, with 60 tribal students in attendance. The CBSE exams started on February 15.

The students are listening in rapt attention; following the lesson on a smart-board installed one academic session ago. It is white, and Pradhan draws, writes and shows illustrations powered by BSNL broadband. “The interactive smart-board has helped me explain ideas visually. I don’t struggle to answer their questions anymore and can use the internet to show videos of difficult concepts from the internet. It has completely changed the way I teach,” he says.

The school in Ranki village began functioning in 2001, under the EMRS scheme started by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government in 1997-98. Every morning, 416 boys and girls, from classes 6 to 12, wake up in their hostels, and arrive at the main school building to attend classes inside the 20-acre campus from 9.30am to 4pm. Importantly, for students who would have otherwise have had to walk to government schools, or decrepit state tribal department-run hostels, or perhaps pay for a private education, everything is free. “Once they are admitted to school, there is no charge for books, clothes, or tuition. There is nothing they have to buy till they graduate in Class 12. And because it is free, and the standard of education and facilities are higher, many tribal children from the area want to get enrolled in our school,” said Sunita Kumari Pattanayak, principal of the Eklavya school at Ranki.

Data from the 2011 Census says that the literacy rate for tribals in India was 59%, higher than the 47.1% recorded in 2001, but far lower than the national average of 73%. The Tribal Development Report 2022, released by Bharat Rural Livelihood Foundation, an independent body under the ministry of rural development, further said that 48.2% of tribal children drop out of school before they finish Class 8, which rises to 62.4% by the time students reach Class 10.

It is perhaps this that explains the government’s push for the Eklavya schools in the Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Immediately after the Budget announcement, HT travelled to an EMRS school in tribal Keonjhar to understand the state of these schools, why they help address core problems, and the politics that underpin this decision.

The government push

In her speech, Sitharaman said that over the next three years, 38,800 teachers and support staff will be recruited for 740 Eklavya schools, serving 350,000 students. Budget estimates showed that while ₹2,000 crore was allocated for the project in 2022-23 and 2021-22, this has close to trebled with ₹5,943 crore allocated in 2023-2024.

The website of the Union ministry of tribal affairs says Eklavya schools aim at providing quality middle- and high-school level education to tribal students in remote areas. Under the scheme, every block in the country with more than a 50% tribal population and at least 20,000 tribal people, was to have an Eklavya Model Residential School by 2022. According to the 2011 Census, there are 684 blocks, talukas or tehsils that meet this criteria.

Data published by the ministry shows that these targets have not yet been met. The Centre has so far sanctioned 690 Eklavya schools, of which 410 are functioning and the rest are in the process of construction. These 401 schools have 113,000 students, of which 56,107 are boys and 57,168 are girls. In Odisha, there are 32 Eklavya schools of a total 104 sanctioned, catering to 8,495 students.

At the national level, these schools are run under the National Education Society for Tribal Students, an autonomous organisation under the ministry of tribal affairs, while at the state level they are run through autonomous societies. In Odisha, the Odisha Model Tribal Educational Society, a registered society supported by the SC/ST development department approves monthly expenditure of these schools, reviews campus development, and evaluates the performance of teaching and non-teaching staff.

A day at school

At the Eklavya Model Residential School at Ranki, located 215km away from state capital Bhubaneswar and 5km from the Keonjhar district headquarters, the day begins early. The hostels have two kinds of rooms — one that has four beds for those studying in Class 12, and 24-bed dormitories for the other classes. Students arise from these rooms at 6am, and within an hour are at the hostel mess where they have a breakfast of upma, puffed rice, or idli with chickpea curry. They each have a desk where they then have time to study, or attend remedial lessons. Formal classes in the main school building begin at 9.30am and go on till 4.30pm with an hour-long lunch break; every classroom is equipped with a smart-board.

Once classes finish at 4.30pm, students play football, basketball or volleyball in the school grounds, and return to their hostel rooms by 6pm. Then there are scheduled hours for homework, and those that have academic questions can visit their teachers that live on campus. “Eklavya schools are fundamentally better than government schools in tribal areas because students have constant access to teachers who live on campus,” says social science teacher Bharat Deheri.

Contrast the EMRS Ranki to the Sundargarh’s Sanapurunapani Upper Primary School, 105km away, where assistant teacher Binapani Mohanty is frustrated with the lack of the most basic of facilities, a blackboard, and coloured chalk. “A blackboard is an essential for primary education. But as we are not provided one, I write on the walls for students. But we are forced to bring our own coloured chalk because it is difficult to identify letters on a white wall by the government supplied white chalk,” Mohanty says.

Bijay Munda, a Class 8 student who resides at the EMRS, but is from the remote village of Atibudhipala, 4km away, says that he would likely have dropped out after Class 5 if the school had not existed. Munda is a first-generation learner, both his parents are illiterate daily wage labourers. “I studied in an Ashram school (managed by the state SC/ST department) till Class 5. But it was not worth continuing there. I struggle with CBSE here (the other school was affiliated to the state board, whose curriculum is considered easier), but the facilities make me want to study. The school even has remedial classes during the holidays if I need it.”

Bharath Bhushan Mamidi, director of Hyderabad-based Centre for Action Research and People’s Development, says the Eklavya schools have shifted the conversation from volume to quality. “Earlier tribal education seemed to only mean raising the enrolment rate. But in the 20 years I have worked in the field, the EMRS schools have raised quality of education in the tribal areas of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.”

Professor AB Ota, who led a Union tribal affairs ministry survey in 2015 called the “Impact of EMRS schools in enhancing educational attainment of scheduled tribe children in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan” said that the qualitative difference was clear. “Though no other study has been done in last 8 years, I can say that tribal students in these schools perform better academically and the pedagogy has improved.” The survey, however, flagged that in some EMRS schools, students were found complaining of water scarcity, cleanliness of toilets, improper drainage, and the lack of indoor sports.

Education challenge in tribal India

Of the 1.8 million people in mine-rich Keonjhar, 45.45% are tribals (2011 census) with a literacy rate of 64%, lower than the state average 73.45%. Data from the Odisha school education programme authority shows that in 2017-18, only 8% of people in the district had an education beyond class 10.

Alpha Soy for instance, a Santhal tribal, finished her class 10 examinations from a local Ashram school in 2020. But once Covid struck, her parents, both daily wage labourers who earn ₹2,000 a month, had no money to fund her education. The options before her were to enrol in a government-run higher secondary school or a privately run school. In option one, her parents would have had to pay for books and her school uniform, and in option two, fund her education. Soy, now is now 18, dropped out, and works as an assistant at a ready-made cloth shop in Ranki, earning ₹2,500 a month. “My only dream was to become a teacher. Now that will never happen,” Soy says.

Tukunu Murmu, from the same village, says he is unsure if he can fund his daughter Bhabani’s education once she finishes Class 12 from a private higher secondary school. “The closest government degree college is at least 10 kilometres away, and I don’t think I am comfortable letting her cycle that distance every day,” he says.

Murmu attempted to get his daughter admission into the EMRS school in Ranki, but was told they were full to the brim. The guidelines of the scheme state that each class cannot have more than 60 students with a maximum capacity of 480. “I wish there was a higher capacity,” Murmu says.

Madhya Pradesh-based tribal affairs expert Vikram Achalaiya points to another problem, that of contractual teachers. “Though the scheme started more than two decades ago, teachers have not been hired on a permanent basis like Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas,” says Achalaiya. The principal, Sunita Pattanayak, is a contractual teacher, like the 18 others that are part of the teaching staff. “In the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Keonjhar next to our school, teachers get double the salary we do. Four contractual teachers have left my school for better opportunities. So now we have to manage with guest teachers in Chemistry, English, Sanskrit and IT,” she says.

Political push

The budgetary announcement on Eklavya schools come at a time when the BJP is making a concerted push to increase its foothold in India’s tribal areas ahead of a raft of assembly elections in 2023 and the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Among the states that go to the polls in 2023 are Tripura (polling got over last week), Nagaland, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, all of which have significant tribal populations. In Odisha, which goes to both assembly and Lok Sabha polls in 2024, 34 of the 147 seats, and five of the 21 Lok Sabha seats are reserved for tribals. The BJP holds only 11 of these assembly seats, and two of the parliamentary seats.

Budhan Murmu, a BJP MLA from Sarasakana in Mayurbhanj, says that, if pushed aggressively and smartly, the Eklavya school scheme could consolidate the party’s popularity electorally. “Like everyone else, the tribals are now also aspirational. They want qualitative education for their children and therefore Eklavya schools need to come up quickly in all the blocks where they have been proposed. Making Droupadi Murmu President has already helped bring tribals closer to the BJP. This can be the next substantive push,” he said.

Opposition leaders, however, say that these moves should not be politicised. “There should not be any politics on the development of education as far as tribals are concerned. If the Centre is taking steps to get more teachers for Eklavya schools, we welcome it,” says Prasanna Acharya, former BJD MP.

Political science professor Gyana Ranjan Swain says the push by the Narendra Modi government will generate some goodwill, but warns that the benefits may not be immediate. “The move will help but if this is in the next election cycle is difficult to predict. The party could see some gains in next 4-5 years if all the schools are completed and deficiencies ironed out.”