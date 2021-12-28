e-paper
Home / India News / These are the 10 coldest cities in the plains

These are the 10 coldest cities in the plains

IMD has also issued warnings for ground frost conditions in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and north Rajasthan for the same period of time.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 17:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A motorist out on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi.
A motorist out on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
         

Fresh movements of western disturbances are likely to influence the northwestern plains of India starting Monday night, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Cold to severe cold wave conditions have been projected by the weather bureau in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi while cold wave conditions have been forecasted for Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from Monday to Tuesday.

IMD has also issued warnings for ground frost conditions in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and north Rajasthan for the same period of time.

These are the top 10 coldest places in the plains of India on Monday, as per Skymet Weather:

1.Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest city in the plains as it recorded a temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius.

2. Punjab’s Ludhiana shivered at 2.1 degrees Celsius.

3. Chittorgarh in Rajasthan braved the cold with the mercury dropping to 2.4 degrees Celsius.

4. In Rajasthan’s Pillai, the temperature dropped to 2.4 degrees Celsius as well.

5. Another coldest city in the plains of India was also in Rajasthan. Sikar recorded a temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Also Read | Dense fog likely over northwest India around New Year’s Eve, says IMD

6. Hisar in Haryana was the chilliest on Saturday and on Monday it recorded a temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius.

7. Naliya in Gujarat was also one of the coldest cities as the mercury here dropped to 3.2 degrees Celsius.

8. Rohtak in Haryana too recorded a temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius.

9. Another coldest city in Rajasthan on Monday was Ganganagar with the mercury at 3.3 degrees Celsius.

10. Haryana’s Karnal recorded a temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

India news

