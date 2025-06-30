Three wagons of goods train derail in Odisha's Cuttack, no casualties

Three empty wagons of goods derailed on Monday in a yard near the Cuttack railway station in Odisha, an official said. No casualty was reported due to the incident, he said further. According to the official with the knowledge of the incident, at around 8:30 am in the morning the wagons jumped the tracks and affected the loop lines in the yard. In a similar incident, a coach of an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train was derailed near the Shivaji bridge in New Delhi on June 12.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

After the incident, a relief train with machines, material and manpower has already been mobilized and the loop line in the yard will be restored soon, he said. Meanwhile, it did not affect the train movement. The main line (Bhadrak-Cuttack-Visakhapatnam) remains clear and operational. Train movement towards Pradeep is also not affected, he said.

Similar incidents of derailment has been seen in the past few months across India, with the most recent in this month. A coach of an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train was derailed near the Shivaji bridge in New Delhi, an official said. In this case as well there were no casualties reported. The train was traveling from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh to Nizamuddin Railway Station when the incident occurred around 4.10 pm on the down main line. In March this year, one person lost his life, while seven were left injured after 11 coaches of the Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express train derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district, sparking a swift emergency response.

The same month, two coaches of Kalka-Delhi Express derailed at Kalka railway station, leading to the delay of the Kalka-Delhi Shatabdi Express. In this incident one train, which had been stationed overnight, was being moved in reverse towards the washing yard when the incident occurred.

