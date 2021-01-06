e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Top ISRO scientist claims he was poisoned three years ago

Top ISRO scientist claims he was poisoned three years ago

In a Facebook post titled ‘Long Kept Secret’, Tapan Misra claimed that in July 2017, home affairs security personnel met him and alerted him of arsenic poisoning and helped doctors to focus on exact remedy.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 08:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bengaluru
Tapan Misra also posted the medical report on the social media platform to claim he has been diagnosed with Arsenic toxication by the AIIMS, New Delhi.
Tapan Misra also posted the medical report on the social media platform to claim he has been diagnosed with Arsenic toxication by the AIIMS, New Delhi.(PTI File Photo)
         

A top ISRO scientist on Tuesday claimed he was poisoned more than three years ago.

Tapan Misra alleged he was poisoned with deadly arsenic trioxide on May 23, 2017, during a promotion interview at ISRO headquarters here.

“Fatal dose was probably mixed” with chutney along with Dosa, in snacks after lunch, he said.

Misra is presently working as Senior Advisor at ISRO and is superannuating at the end of this month.

He had earlier served as Director of Ahmedabad-based Space Application Centre of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

In a Facebook post titled ‘Long Kept Secret’, Misra further claimed that in July 2017, home affairs security personnel met him and alerted him of arsenic poisoning and helped doctors to focus on exact remedy.

Misra claimed he later suffered from health issues including severe breathing difficulty, unusual skin eruptions, skin shedding and fungal infections.

He also posted the medical report on the social media platform to claim he has been diagnosed with Arsenic toxication by the AIIMS, New Delhi.

“The motive appears to be espionage attack...to remove a scientist with critical contribution of very large military and commercial significance, like expertise in building Synthetic Aperture Radar,” he alleged.

Talking to PTI, Misra said, “I want the Government of India to investigate it (the incidents).” There was no immediate response from ISRO on Misra’s claims.

tags
top news
Farmers make their protest waterproof at Singhu border
Farmers make their protest waterproof at Singhu border
Transportation to jabs: Centre outlines Covid vaccination plan
Transportation to jabs: Centre outlines Covid vaccination plan
‘In line with public trust standards’
‘In line with public trust standards’
NIA probes union of Chennai-Dhaka couple who studied in London, finds no ‘love jihad’
NIA probes union of Chennai-Dhaka couple who studied in London, finds no ‘love jihad’
Nirav’s sister, brother-in-law turn approvers in PNB case
Nirav’s sister, brother-in-law turn approvers in PNB case
Parts of Delhi, neighbouring areas witnesses spells of rain, hailstorm
Parts of Delhi, neighbouring areas witnesses spells of rain, hailstorm
Donald Trump orders ban on WeChat Pay and other ‘Chinese’ apps
Donald Trump orders ban on WeChat Pay and other ‘Chinese’ apps
Sydney store owner responds to Kohli, Pandya’s alleged bio-bubble breach
Sydney store owner responds to Kohli, Pandya’s alleged bio-bubble breach
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In