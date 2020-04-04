Train resumption strategy in works

india

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:29 IST

New Delhi: The national transporter is in the process of preparing plans to resume passenger and mail express train services after the 21-day lockdown period, according to documents reviewed by HT.

Directions have been issued to zones to prepare restoration plans from April 15. Following the orders, chief booking supervisors, commissioner of railway safety, chief ticket inspectors and other officials have been told to deploy staff on duty, according to officials aware of the development.

“Train services will have to be resumed only on specific approval of each train from Railway Board. Suggestions for phase wise planning should be given to Railway Board,” according to minutes of the review meeting held by the union railway minister Piyush Goyal and the chairman railway board.

The government has officially denied any plans to extend the lockdown, but has not commented on further plans. Moreover, in an interaction with chief ministers on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the states to formulate a “common exit strategy” to ensure “staggered re-emergence of the population” once the lockdown ended.

Later in the day, the ministry of railways issued a clarification saying,” certain media reports have come on a post lockdown “restoration plan” with train details, frequency etc. It is to clarify that no such plan regarding the resumption of passenger services has been issued. All concerned would be duly informed about any further decision in this regard.”

Passenger train services have been suspended since the ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22, the Centre later extended the suspension till March 31 and further till April 15.

“There may be a plan to begin operations of passenger transportation phase wise. Details are being worked out in coordination with states,” a senior government official said requesting anonymity.