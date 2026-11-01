Uttarakhand helicopter crash: Mortal remains of all six victims recovered, sent to Rishikesh AIIMS

The mortal remains of all six people who died in the helicopter crash near Joshimath in Uttarakhand were recovered and sent to AIIMS, Rishikesh, on Sunday morning, the Chamoli district administration said. Rescue personnel carry a mortal remain as teams are deployed at the site, to recover the bodies of six people who died in a helicopter crash in Joshimath. (PTI)

On Friday, the chopper had crashed on a hillside near Chai village in Joshimath while it was returning to Dehradun from the Badrinath shrine.

The mortal remains were brought to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Joshimath, by road. Officials said that after completing the necessary formalities, the mortal remains were sent to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, by helicopter.

Also Read: Helicopter flying from Badrinath lost communication, tracking over Joshimath valley moments before crash

The district administration said that teams of the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF, police, district administration and the Forest Department jointly conducted the search operation amidst challenging conditions in the inaccessible and high-altitude hilly area.

"The bodies of all six deceased were taken out by rescue teams on foot on difficult mountain paths," mentions a statement issued by the district administration on Sunday.

The operation started on Friday after the chopper crashed but due to the difficult terrain and remote location, it took over 24 hours for teams to complete the operation.