VHP seeks ban on non-Hindu traders at temple fair in Karnataka

Right-wing groups have again launched a campaign to boycott Muslim traders near temple fairs in Karnataka. In a fresh move, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have submitted a memorandum to the Tumakuru district collector not to allow shopkeepers from other religions at the fair to be held at Gubbi Channabasaveshwara temple from February 25 to March 19.

In their petition submitted on Thursday to Tumakuru collector YS Patil, the pro-Hindu groups warned of protests if traders from other religions are allowed to carry out business directly or indirectly on the premises of the temple or within 100-meter surrounding.

Also read | VHP demands ‘de-recognition’ of SP, RJD over Ramcharitmanas row

“Channabasaveshwara Rathotsava will be held in a grand manner,” Bajrang Dal district leader Manju Bhargav said. He said the temple belongs to the Muzarai department and warned of protests if non-Hindus are allowed to trade near the temple.

“The clause is very clear that there is no scope for persons of other religions to carry out business on the premises of temples and at religious fairs. This law should be enforced,” VHP district president GK Srinivas said.

In a similar incident earlier this month, Mangaluru police removed banners at the Kadri Sri Manjunatha temple fair that prohibited Muslims from conducting business activity near the temple. According to police, the banners were put up by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, following which they were removed on the same day.

Police said the banners mentioned the cooker bomb blast in Mangaluru last year and alleged that the primary target of the accused in the case was the Kadri Manjunatha temple, police said. The banners also stated that only traders who believed in the rituals and ceremonies of the Hindu religion would be allowed to continue with their trade and business, police said.

Since March last year, campaigns targeting Muslim businesses have been underway in Karnataka, especially after the hijab row. The VHP and Bajrang Dal have been at the forefront of the campaign to oppose traders from other communities during Hindu religious fairs.

In November last year, banners were erected during the Champa Shashti celebrations at Kukke Subrahmanya temple demanding the prohibition of Muslim vendors. In April last year, Muslim vendors were banned from setting up their stalls for the Deviramma Suggi temple fair by the temple administration. In Shivamogga, the festival committee reportedly did not give tenders to Muslim shopkeepers to set up shops during the five-day Kote Marikamba Jatra festival after alleged protests by the BJP and others in March last year.

After the hijab row, several temple authorities and organizing committees of fairs banned Muslim traders from setting up stalls. For years, Muslims have been setting up stalls at such annual fairs at temples. The move came after many Muslim traders closed their shops in protest against the Karnataka high court verdict upholding the state’s ban on hijabs at schools and colleges.