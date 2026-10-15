How an anime skull became Gen Z's protest symbol: What Neha Bora's red T-shirt means

A red T-shirt worn by student activist Neha Bora during a Delhi protest has gone viral for its skull-and-crossbones symbol from One Piece, a Japanese manga and anime series whose pirate flag has become a symbol of youth-led protests across the world. All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora, advocate Prashant Bhushan, activist Yogendra Yadav, and CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya lead a march near INA Market towards Jantar Mantar on October 10 (@_YogendraYadav on X)

Bora, national president of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), wore the T-shirt during the October 10 protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Protesters alleged irregularities in the revision process.

The flag belongs to the Straw Hat Pirates, a fictional crew led by Monkey D. Luffy, whose adventures revolve around freedom, friendship and challenging powerful, oppressive rulers. Protesters, especially from Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012), in countries such as Indonesia, Nepal and the Philippines have adopted the emblem to express resistance to authority and anger over corruption.

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What is One Piece? Created by Japanese manga artist Eiichiro Oda, One Piece began publication in 1997. It follows Luffy and his crew as they search for a legendary treasure called the One Piece. Luffy wants to become the Pirate King, but the story is also about his crew’s battles against powerful figures who exploit ordinary people.

The series has sold more than 500 million copies worldwide. Its themes of freedom, loyalty and standing up to injustice have helped it develop a global following, extending from manga readers to viewers of its anime and live-action adaptations.