Who is Kapil Sangwan, UK-based gangster who claimed responsibility for INLD leader Nafe Singh's murder?

New Delhi: The police are probing the role of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, a wanted gangster based in the United Kingdom, in the murder of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee. The politician and his associate Jai Kishan were shot dead in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh on Sunday. United Kingdom-based gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, has claimed the responsibility for the killing of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president Nafe Singh Rathee,(PTI)

Who is Kapil Sangwan?

32-year-old Kapil Sangwan is a native of Delhi's Najafgarh. He is wanted in 18 cases linked to crimes like murder, attempt to murder, extortion and robbery and arms act in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kapil Sangwan had dropped out of a hotel management course in Haryana's Manesar before entering the world of crimes. The police have declared a reward of ₹2 lakh for his arrest.

Why did he allegedly kill Nafe Singh Rathee?

On Wednesday, Kapil Sangwan claimed responsibility for the murder of Nafe Singh Rathee and Kishan on social media.

Per the social media post, Rathee was a close friend of Sangwan's rival gangster Manjeet Mahal. The Haryana police are verifying the post, which shows Nafe Singh Rathee purportedly shaking hands with Manjeet Mahal.

Sangwan and Mahal are enemies since the latter allegedly murdered the former's brother-in-law.

Also read: UK-based gangster claims responsibility for Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee's murder

In 2017, Sangwan allegedly killed Mahal's father Shri Krishna, reported PTI.

In the post, Sangwan claimed Rathee had supported Mahal in the murder of his brother-in-law Sunil.

“Anyone supporting my enemies would face retaliation. Bahadurgarh knows the number of people Rathee captured and killed while in power. No one could raise their voice because of his power,” he claimed.

PTI, quoting a Delhi police officer, claimed Sangwan's elder brother Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, who is currently in Tihar jail, ordered him to take revenge.

Kapil Sangwan entered the world of crime in 2014, when the police booked him in an extortion case. In the same year, he was booked in a robbery case in Haryana's Jind.

Also read: CBI probe to be ordered into killing of INLD's Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathee, says state home minister Anil Vij

Sangwan was arrested in 2016 in Rajasthan. In 2019, he was booked under MCOCA by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

In 2020, he fled to the United Kingdom after he came out of jail on parole. According to the police source quoted by PTI, he got a fake passport from UP's Bareilly and fled to Dubai via Thailand. He later settled in the UK.

Nafe Singh's family members get threats

Meanwhile, the two sons of Nafe Singh Rathee have received threat calls from an unknown number. The caller asked them to refrain from speaking to the media about the murder.

They received 18 threat calls from an unknown caller.

"The caller also sent us a picture of a weapon which he claimed that he will use to eliminate the family if we do not stop talking to the media," Kapoor Singh Rathee, the deceased's nephew, said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI