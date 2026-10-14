Why is DU's Hindu College staff seeking principal's removal? All you need to know

The HCSA is protesting against the college administration over alleged irregularities in admissions, financial matters and governance. The protest began on September 14, following allegations that the college violated Delhi University rules while allocating seats under the Sports and Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quotas.

In a press note issued on Wednesday, the HCSA said it had passed a no-confidence resolution against the principal. It accused the college administration of violating university rules, delaying faculty promotions and leave matters, bypassing the Staff Council and failing to maintain transparency in financial and administrative decisions, PTI reported.

The Hindu College Staff Association (HCSA) has demanded the removal of the college principal and the chairman of its governing body, along with an independent inquiry into alleged irregularities in the institution. The association has been protesting against the college administration for more than two weeks and has sought immediate intervention from Delhi University.

Why is the HCSA demanding the withdrawal of show-cause notices?

Why is the HCSA demanding the withdrawal of show-cause notices?

The association has asked Delhi University to investigate these issues and hold those responsible accountable.

What are the allegations against the college administration? The HCSA has accused the administration of deviating from Delhi University's admission rules and failing to follow proper procedures for faculty leave and promotions. It has also alleged that the administration bypassed the Staff Council, which plays a role in the college's academic and administrative affairs.

The association has raised questions about financial transactions, procurement and the management of fees and scholarships. It has demanded access to the governing body's meeting minutes, audited accounts, tenders and contracts.

It has also called on the college to implement observations made by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Another major concern involves the alleged commercial use of college resources. The HCSA has claimed that buildings were being taken over and renamed after corporate donors, including the Chimes Group, Relaxo and Ultra International. It has alleged that these arrangements violate university rules and has sought an inquiry into them.

The association has also flagged repeated fire incidents and structural concerns on campus, seeking an examination of construction-related issues and the college's safety arrangements.

What does the association want? The HCSA wants Delhi University to intervene, order an independent inquiry, remove the principal and governing body chairman, withdraw the show-cause notices and restore the Staff Council's authority.

HCSA demands withdrawal of show-cause notices The association has demanded the immediate withdrawal of show-cause notices issued to its president, secretary and a senior faculty member. It said the notices followed their efforts to raise concerns about alleged wrongdoing by the principal.

The HCSA has also alleged that the administration selectively targeted some teachers, particularly those from Dalit and other vulnerable sections. It has called for an inquiry into these allegations and demanded that the college withdraw the notices without conditions.

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Why the association wants Delhi University to take over The HCSA has asked Delhi University to temporarily take over Hindu College and form an extended governing body to oversee its functioning. It said the move would help protect the institution and prevent what it described as a possible move towards privatisation.

The association has also demanded the restoration of the Staff Council's statutory powers and greater transparency in the college's decision-making. It wants the administration to disclose governing body meeting minutes, audited accounts and procurement records, and act on the CAG's observations.

The HCSA said it sent memorandums to the university's vice-chancellor and the college's governing body but had received no effective response.

The protest has also received support from political representatives. According to the association, Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha and Lok Sabha member Sudhakar Singh addressed protesting students and teachers in solidarity with their demands.

(With PTI inputs)