Battle for survival: Epic fight between leopard and snake stuns people. Watch

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 19:03 IST

A video of a full-on brawl for survival has resurfaced online and it has now left people stunned. Recorded in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve, the video captures an amazing sight - a python fighting a leopard.

In the wild, it comes down to “survival of the fittest”, and this action-packed video exactly captures that. There’s a chance when you watch it, the clip will keep you on the edge of your seats till the end.

In the video, the snake approaches the leopard and the big cat jumps into the air. Then there’s a standoff between the duo which continues for a few seconds until the reptile manages to coil itself around the animal. For a moment it seems that the leopard may lose the fight as the reptile continues to tighten itself around the animal and the big cat struggles to get free. Eventually, however, the big cat untangles itself and kills the snake to emerge victorious.

Though first shared back in November, 2019, the video again captured people’s attention after being tweeted by Sushant Nanda two days ago.

“Leopard and Python squaring up to each other. As the python constricts, leopards agility takes care to escape then seize and kills it. Not very uncommon. Python ends as prey to the leopard,” he tweeted.

Leopard & Python squaring upto each other. As the python constricts, leopards agility takes care to escape the seize & kills it.

Not very uncommon. Python ends as prey to the leopard. pic.twitter.com/wBItYHtQZ2 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 12, 2020

“A brave fight of leopard with Python,” wrote a Twitter user. “Leopard’s moves were inspired by Bruce lee,” joked another. “What an epic battle,” exclaimed a third.

A longer version of the video was shared on the Kruger Sightings’ YouTube page.

Last year, a battle between a snake and a crocodile created quite a stir online. The gruesome images of the brawl were shared on Facebook and went quickly viral.

