Mumbai Police Commissioner posts ‘X’traodinary meme to convey the importance of masks

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 18:54 IST

Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh often shares advisory posts to create awareness among people. A few days ago he tweeted an informative post regarding fake news while referencing the ‘everything is cake’ trend which has been taking the Internet by storm. Now, Singh has shared another brilliant post which communicates some crucial health guidelines.

Posted to Twitter on July 25, this image was shared from the official account of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. “Be ‘X’traodinary. Act Responsibly. #XtraResponsible #TakingOnCorona,” reads the text accompanying the photograph.

The picture is designed in a question-answer format. The question reads, “X and Y live together. X has 1 mask, Y has 0 masks. Who should go buy the essentials?”.

“X should go out to buy essentials and also get 1 mask for Y,” reads the right answer to the inquiry.

Check out the post which sets an example on how one should behave during these times.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, the tweet has amassed over 100 retweets and comments along with nearly 1000 likes.

