Mumbai Police Commissioner posts 'X'traodinary meme to convey the importance of masks

Mumbai Police Commissioner posts ‘X’traodinary meme to convey the importance of masks

“Be ‘X’traodinary. Act Responsibly.” reads the text tweeted alongside an image by Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 25, 2020 18:54 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a screenshot from the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s tweet.
The image shows a screenshot from the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s tweet. (Twitter/@CPMumbaiPolice)
         

Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh often shares advisory posts to create awareness among people. A few days ago he tweeted an informative post regarding fake news while referencing the ‘everything is cake’ trend which has been taking the Internet by storm. Now, Singh has shared another brilliant post which communicates some crucial health guidelines.

Posted to Twitter on July 25, this image was shared from the official account of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. “Be ‘X’traodinary. Act Responsibly. #XtraResponsible #TakingOnCorona,” reads the text accompanying the photograph.

The picture is designed in a question-answer format. The question reads, “X and Y live together. X has 1 mask, Y has 0 masks. Who should go buy the essentials?”.

“X should go out to buy essentials and also get 1 mask for Y,” reads the right answer to the inquiry.

Check out the post which sets an example on how one should behave during these times.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, the tweet has amassed over 100 retweets and comments along with nearly 1000 likes.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “Very well”. Another individual wrote, “Very well said”.

“Sir great suggestion,” read one comment under the post. A Twitter user declared, “Wow quite an impressive question & answer, love it”.

Somebody proclaimed, “Sir, this is awesome. I like it,” on the thread. “Seriously,” stated another.

Earlier, the police commissioner shared ‘profitable investments’ tweet to communicate an important safety related message.

