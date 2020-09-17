e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / World’s largest fish is female whale shark, may live about 150 years

World’s largest fish is female whale shark, may live about 150 years

These sharks have a brownish-grayish color on the back and sides with white spots, with a white underside.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 17, 2020 12:25 IST
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Washington
A snorkeler swims with a 6 meter (20-foot) whale shark.
A snorkeler swims with a 6 meter (20-foot) whale shark. (Reuters)
         

Male and female whale sharks - filter-feeding marine behemoths - grow at different rates, with females doing so more slowly but getting much larger than the guys, according to research that offers deeper insight into the biology of Earth’s largest fish.

Researchers said on Wednesday they had tracked the growth of 54 whale sharks over a 10-year period in the vast Ningaloo Reef off Australia’s west coast, where hundreds of these slow-swimming endangered fish migrate annually.

Whale sharks of both sexes were found to have their fastest growth as juveniles, about 8-12 inches (20-30 cm) annually.

A whale shark (Rhincodon typus) swims in the Caribbean Sea in Isla Mujeres.
A whale shark (Rhincodon typus) swims in the Caribbean Sea in Isla Mujeres. ( REUTERS )

Overall, males were found to grow slightly more quickly than females, plateauing at around 26 feet (8 meters) long after reaching sexual maturity at about 30 years old. Females plateaued at around 14 meters (46 feet) when they reached sexual maturity at about age 50.

Whale sharks swim at Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium in Japan.
Whale sharks swim at Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium in Japan. ( REUTERS )

It is believed whale sharks may live 100-150 years. The longest-known whale shark reached about 60 feet (18 meters).

“Whale sharks are remarkable in that females have massive litters of pups, up to 300 at one time. Being very large is almost certainly a prerequisite for carrying this many young inside a female’s body,” said Australian Institute of Marine Science marine biologist Mark Meekan, who led the research published the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.

These sharks have a brownish-grayish color on the back and sides with white spots, with a white underside.

Whale sharks swim with other fish as visitors look on in a fish tank.
Whale sharks swim with other fish as visitors look on in a fish tank. ( REUTERS )

“Our study provides the first evidence that male and female whale sharks grow at different rates,” Meekan said. “Previously, researchers had to rely on estimates of growth and age extracted from the vertebrae of dead sharks that had either stranded on shore or been killed by a fishery. Samples were very limited and didn’t cover a very wide size range of animals, confounding attempts to produce reliable estimates of growth patterns.”

They are filter feeders, swimming great distances through the world’s tropical oceans to find enough plankton to sustain themselves.

A whale shark (Rhincodon typus) swims in the Caribbean Sea.
A whale shark (Rhincodon typus) swims in the Caribbean Sea. ( REUTERS )

“Our study has important implications for conservation,” Meekan said. “If it takes many years, 30 or more, for these animals to become mature, there are lots of threats such as hunting and ship-strike that they may succumb to before they get a chance to breed, making conservation strategies for these animals an urgent task.”

tags
top news
‘No one should have doubts about our determination to protect India’s borders’: Rajnath Singh on LAC standoff
‘No one should have doubts about our determination to protect India’s borders’: Rajnath Singh on LAC standoff
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
LIVE: Defence minister briefs Rajya Sabha on China’s aggression in Ladakh
LIVE: Defence minister briefs Rajya Sabha on China’s aggression in Ladakh
Kerala nun rape case: Ex-bishop Franco Mulakkal in court as trial begins
Kerala nun rape case: Ex-bishop Franco Mulakkal in court as trial begins
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In