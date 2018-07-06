Media should unite society, not divide it: Devnani

Government should not control the media but the media needs to regulate itself and avoid misuse of freedom of expression, minister for school education Vasudev Devnani said on Friday.

“With the advent of electronic media, there is competition for TRPs. Sometimes there is sensationalism in the name of information,” Devnani said while speaking as chief guest at the inaugural of the third All India Media Educators Conference 2018.

“While the media places checks on the government, but they should also restraint itself. Charity begins at home,” Devnani added.

“We have to see if the freedom of expression is being used or misused as what the media says has an impact on audiences and it can sometimes be dangerous.”

He said after the 9/11 attacks on the US, the US media did not keep repeating footage of the attacks. But in India, the media kept showing the Godhra attack footage.

“The public must ponder what it is that the media wishes to show, is it an attempt to unite the society or to divide it,” he said.

Devnani also cautioned that the media should not become a mouthpiece of a particular political party or business house, but should remain independent.

He said the media should put the country first and be ingrained in our culture and tradition.

“Media activism is welcome. Media should highlight social issues such as violence against children, the safety of women in public spaces.”

The three-day conference will see various sessions woven around the theme ‘Power of Media and Technology: Shaping the Future’. Around 200 delegates from 19 states are participating.

He said apart from intelligence quotient (IQ), emotional quotient (EQ)and spiritual quotient (SQ) were important.

“Our government has tried to introduce EQ and SQ in our education. Children must be rooted to their culture and tradition. Those who want say I have saffronised education can do so, but I will try to introduce a feeling of dedication among the new generation.”

Vice chancellor of Gauhati university Dr Mridul Hazarika, chairperson of the inaugural session, said the society is losing the tolerance and bonding that was shared earlier which is a worrying trend.

Prof Sanjeev Bhanawat, head of the mass communication department at the University of Rajasthan, Prof KB Kothari, Chairman, Lok Samvad Sansthan, KG Suresh, director general, IIMC, New Delhi, Isabelle Bardem Sevede, Chief, UNICEF Rajasthan, Ruben Banerjee, Editor of Outlook, Prof MS Parmar Vice chancellor of the Kushabhau Thakre University, Raipur, were present.

The three-day conference will see various sessions woven around the theme ‘Power of Media and Technology: Shaping the Future’. Around 200 delegates from 19 states are participating.