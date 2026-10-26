Everyday explained: Why do jeans have a leather patch on the back? The history behind denim’s iconic detail

Have you ever looked at the back of your jeans and wondered why there is a small leather patch just above the back pocket? While it may look like a simple decorative detail, the patch has a history rooted in the early days of denim workwear. Over time, it evolved from a practical branding feature into a familiar symbol of quality, craftsmanship and style. Let’s find out how it became a staple of jeans. (Also read: Everyday explained: The curious history behind different button placements on men’s and women’s shirts )

It all started with workwear The story of the jeans patch is closely linked to the rise of durable workwear in the 19th century.

In 1873, Levi Strauss & Co. and tailor Jacob Davis received a US patent for riveted work trousers, helping make them stronger at points of strain. These trousers eventually became the blue jeans we know today.

According to Levi Strauss & Co.’s official history, the company introduced its famous Two Horse trademark in 1886. The illustration showed two horses attempting to pull apart a pair of jeans, conveying the strength and durability of the garment.

The design was placed on a patch above the back pocket of the jeans, giving the company a distinctive way to identify its products as competition in the denim market grew.

The Two Horse design was more than a decorative logo. It was a visual promise of quality. As Levi Strauss & Co. explains in its historical account, the company wanted a distinctive symbol that customers could recognise even if they could not read the brand name. The image of two horses pulling at a pair of trousers offered a simple way to communicate the product’s strength. The design became a trademark and an enduring part of the brand’s identity.