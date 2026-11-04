Festive hosting checklist: 7 things to fix at home before guests arrive, from parties to casual get-togethers

Diwali season means a lot of house parties, festive gatherings, and get-togethers. And the celebrations continue on and off from Diwali all the way to Christmas and New Year. So, a checklist to run through before guests arrive is essential. You have a lot on your hands anyway before any get-together, from planning the menu to decorating your home. You don't need a complete overhaul; a few practical changes can help make your space more comfortable and welcoming.

ALSO READ: Entryway decor guide: Easy ways to make hallways look stylish and spacious

Diwali hosting preparations are basic. It is not limited to extravagant tableware or the arrangement of fairy lights. Sometimes, it is about everyday functional details: Is there enough seating? Can people move around the furniture? These things are small, and you may overlook them because you are used to your space. But checking these details before guests arrive can help make your home more welcoming and comfortable for guests.

Industry experts weighed in with an evergreen hosting checklist, highlighting things you need to fix before guests arrive.

“Preparing a home for Diwali does not have to involve major purchases or decorative changes. Addressing maintenance concerns, improving seating, refreshing materials and organising frequently used spaces can make hosting considerably easier,” shared architect Anil Badan, Founder and Principal Architect of Studio B Architects.

Meanwhile, architect Sonali Bhagwati, partner at DPA (Designplus Architecture) added, "Once the basic essentials are taken care of, colour, flowers and familiar festive objects can bring a festive character to the space. A home prepared around the comfort of its guests will always feel more welcoming than one designed only to impress.”

Both the architects remind us that intentional preparation and attention to everyday details can help create a sweet, welcoming space without an extensive makeover.

Here's the complete checklist curated by the experts, which applies to most festive gatherings: