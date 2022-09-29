Fried and tested: Tips for using your air-fryer

Is your air fryer not getting much action in your kitchen? Is it still in the box? Don’t worry! It is just a matter of getting used to it. Once you start tinkering with the device; you will find it an extremely useful addition to your kitchen.

Here are 3 simple and easy ways I use my air fryer.

Okra Subzi/Poriyal: You know how okra has a slimy texture and how if you make a subzi , it can get gooey unless you add a lot of oil? Skip the grease. Instead, pop the bhindi/ ladies finger into the air fryer at 180 C for 10-12 minutes. That makes it dry and prevents its stickiness. Then proceed to use the veggie in poriyal or a subzi recipe as usual. This method gives a nice crispy okra dish with both reduced oil and stirring time.

Reheat frozen cutlets, frozen samosa and other snacks. I always have some frozen appetizers in my freezer. Anytime we have sudden guests at home; I just pop these frozen dishes in the airfryer for 10-15 minutes (depending on the food) and it comes out hot and crispy to serve alongside chai. No preheating necessary

Roast fries: My kids love fries, but I don’t want to buy fast food fries often. Air fried fries are really yummy and easy. First, I put whole potatoes in the air fryer at 180C for 30 minutes. Then I let it cool. You can even refrigerate these if you make a big batch. Now that it is cooked, it is easy to cut them into the shape of fries. I coat the fries with 2-3 tablespoons of oil and salt and put them back in the air fryer at 200C for 10 minutes, tossing a couple times in between. They come out delicious. Serve with ketchup.