No mouse lemurs were hurt in the making of this discovery

The best kind of lab rat may not be a rat, and may not need to be trapped in a lab either. The mouse lemur of Madagascar is being extensively studied as a possible substitute for the mice, drosophila flies and worms that are currently used to understand genetics and diseases in humans.

This tiny primate, the smallest on earth, in fact, with its wide, startled eyes and average weight of about 40 gm, is the size of a mouse but has more genetic mutations in common with humankind than the aforementioned flies, worms and rodents.

This means that researchers can study ailments caused by these mutations in a minimally invasive way. They don’t need to hold the lemurs captive and introduce mutations, as is done with the flies, worms and mice. They can instead take them from the wild, draw samples of blood, tissue, etc, and release them back into the wild, within hours.

The first signs that the little mouse lemur could be suitable for such studies came in 2009, when a group of American high-school students interning with Mark Krasnow, a professor of biochemistry at Stanford, were asked to probe the world of mammals to find the most suitable animals to serve as model organisms (the term for species used to study biological processes in labs).

After studying 500 species, the students homed in on this primate, which had not been considered before because the use of primates for research is frowned upon, since they are widely considered to be among the most highly developed mammals on earth.

When the students submitted their findings, Krasnow decided to investigate and enlisted the help of biologists from the ValBio research and conservation centre, which works in Madagascar’s Ranomafana National Park.

Over 300 lemur specimens have since been captured using traps fitted with bits of banana as bait, and tested on everything from size to strength, hearing, eyesight and gait. Blood and tissue samples have been collected for genetic sequencing, with the lemurs then released back into the wild. Each individual is also microchipped. Since the mouse lemur lives to an average age of 14 (over a decade more than the mouse), this enables researchers to track parameters over time.

This unusual experiment has already led to some intriguing findings. Researchers have found more than 20 genetic mutations in the mouse lemur that are similar to humans, including those responsible for diabetes, obesity, cardiac arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat) and cholesterol imbalances. These findings were published in the journal Genetics in 2017.

Additionally, studies on a captive-breeding colony maintained at the National Museum of Natural History in France showed a tendency to experience Alzheimer’s-like neurodegeneration. Researchers had found that ageing mouse lemurs can be forgetful and develop plaque on their brains, like humans with Alzheimer’s disease do.

These types of similarities are not found in mice, let alone in flies, and usually have to be created in these organisms to be studied and probed. “While others generate mutations, we just spot them,” Krasnow was quoted as saying, in an article posted on Nature.com in 2019.