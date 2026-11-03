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Smart home upgrades for beginners: Simple ways to make your home smarter, more convenient and efficient
Want to upgrade your home appliances? Explore beginner-friendly, budget-conscious options, from smart bulbs and plugs to connected devices.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Havells Glamax 9W B22 WiFi LED Smart Bulb with Music Sync Function, Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (16M Colours)View Details
₹349
HOARD 0.5W Led Plug in Smart Night Lamp with Automatic Sensor Smart Led Night Lamp -(Warm White) Pack of 1(Polycarbonate)View Details
₹249
wipro B22 12.5W Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb with Music Sync for Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant (Pack of 1, Multicolor)View Details
₹699
AGARO Elite Automatic Soap Dispenser, 420ml Touchless Foaming Hand Wash Dispenser, Digital Display, Wall Mount, Rechargeable 1200mAh Battery, IPX5 Water Resistant, for Bathroom, Kitchen & OfficeView Details
₹1,357
HAPPHOOH Automatic Soap Dispenser, Electric Soap Dispenser with Infrared SensorView Details
₹1,895
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.