Step inside Vikas Khanna's minimal New York apartment with unobstructed views of Empire State Building, Chrysler Building

In the video, the chef explained that his home's minimalist interior incorporates cultural influences, including pillar designs inspired by the Kashi Vishwanath Temple for spiritual protection. He later clarified in the comments, “The crowns of my pillars (inspired by the Kashi Vishvanath Temple ) are being created and will be installed on March 23, 2027.”

Priyam shared Vikas Khanna's home tour video on Instagram with the caption, “A minimalist home of an Indian celebrity chef …Inside chef Vikas Khanna’s New York home. It offers a sneak peek into Vikas Khanna's living space, which features unobstructed views of iconic landmarks like the Empire State Building.

Renowned chef Vikas Khanna gave a tour of his stunning New York City apartment in a new Instagram video shared by influencer Priyam Saraswat on November 8. In the video, the MasterChef judge shared details about his luxurious yet minimal penthouse. Let's take a look inside:

A dream New York apartment Vikas Khanna's home can be described as a dream New York apartment, as it offers rare, simultaneous views of major city landmarks, including the United Nations, the Chrysler Building, and the Empire State Building. The Chrysler Building was his late sister's favourite, and its reflection is visible from his apartment.

The chef specifically chose a unit directly below his former employers in the same building, opting against a penthouse because he preferred not to live above them. The space is designed as a reflection of his minimalist style, keeping it largely uncluttered.

He also keeps a dedicated room prepared specifically for his mother when she comes to visit. Meanwhile, his bedroom is arranged as a cosy, comfortable setup with stunning New York skyline views.

As for his kitchen, as can be expected of a chef, it is a no-nonsense, minimal space made for function and enjoying food. In the video, Vikas confessed that luxury and material possessions do not matter much to him. Instead, he sees his home as a symbol that shows young people from similar backgrounds they can dream big.