Step inside Shreya Ghoshal's minimalist Mumbai home with skyline-view balcony, sleek black piano and sculptural furniture
Shreya Ghoshal’s Mumbai home blends relaxed contemporary design with personal touches to create an inviting space, while a black piano adds an artistic note.
Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal opened the doors to her tastefully done Mumbai residence in a new home tour video shared by filmmaker Farah Khan on her YouTube channel on November 6. Featuring a warm aesthetic with subtle organic design influences, Shreya's home is a sanctuary made for relaxing and entertaining, too.
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The apartment embraces a contemporary aesthetic, with a soothing palette of beige, ivory, and earthy terracotta tones that sets the mood. Plush sofas lend the living room a relaxed appeal, while sculptural wooden furniture, warm ambient lighting and carefully curated artworks add character. Let's take a tour inside.
Inside Shreya Ghoshal's home
The singer's home follows an open-plan living and dining area, complemented by expansive glass doors overlooking a spacious balcony, further enhancing the sense of space, light and understated luxury. The balcony offers a view of the Mumbai skyline, which immediately becomes one of the highlighting factors of her home.
The apartment follows a warm and earthy colour palette, which the singer complemented with rust-orange accent chairs, cushions in muted red and yellow, and warm wooden finishes, creating an inviting atmosphere. As one enters the home, they are welcomed first into this space, creating a soothing atmosphere.
Wood accents and sculptural furniture
Wood plays an important role in the decor of the singer's home, including organically shaped coffee tables, a statement-making dining bench instead of a traditional dining table, wooden cabinetry, arched wooden doorways, and minimalist photo frames. The natural grain and warm finishes add texture and an understated, earthy appeal.
One of the most striking features, and the first thing visitors notice in the home, is the use of rounded silhouettes in the oversized ivory sectional sofa, sculptural terracotta lounge chairs, and rounded coffee tables, which soften the interiors and lend the living room a relaxed, contemporary feel. Meanwhile, patterned cushions, textured rugs, a light fabric dining runner and upholstered dining chairs add visual interest to the space.
The lighting and the piano
One of the key features of the house is the sleek black piano, which adds a lovely personal and artistic touch to the interiors. It introduces an element of classic elegance and understated sophistication.
Lastly, warm ambient lighting, recessed ceiling lights, elegant veined marble flooring, table lamps, and industrial-inspired pendant lights above the dining table add layers of illumination without overwhelming the space, setting the mood throughout the apartment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More