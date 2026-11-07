Step inside Shreya Ghoshal's minimalist Mumbai home with skyline-view balcony, sleek black piano and sculptural furniture

The singer's home follows an open-plan living and dining area, complemented by expansive glass doors overlooking a spacious balcony , further enhancing the sense of space, light and understated luxury. The balcony offers a view of the Mumbai skyline, which immediately becomes one of the highlighting factors of her home.

The apartment embraces a contemporary aesthetic, with a soothing palette of beige, ivory, and earthy terracotta tones that sets the mood. Plush sofas lend the living room a relaxed appeal, while sculptural wooden furniture, warm ambient lighting and carefully curated artworks add character. Let's take a tour inside.

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal opened the doors to her tastefully done Mumbai residence in a new home tour video shared by filmmaker Farah Khan on her YouTube channel on November 6. Featuring a warm aesthetic with subtle organic design influences, Shreya's home is a sanctuary made for relaxing and entertaining, too.

The apartment follows a warm and earthy colour palette, which the singer complemented with rust-orange accent chairs, cushions in muted red and yellow, and warm wooden finishes, creating an inviting atmosphere. As one enters the home, they are welcomed first into this space, creating a soothing atmosphere.

Wood accents and sculptural furniture Wood plays an important role in the decor of the singer's home, including organically shaped coffee tables, a statement-making dining bench instead of a traditional dining table, wooden cabinetry, arched wooden doorways, and minimalist photo frames. The natural grain and warm finishes add texture and an understated, earthy appeal.

One of the most striking features, and the first thing visitors notice in the home, is the use of rounded silhouettes in the oversized ivory sectional sofa, sculptural terracotta lounge chairs, and rounded coffee tables, which soften the interiors and lend the living room a relaxed, contemporary feel. Meanwhile, patterned cushions, textured rugs, a light fabric dining runner and upholstered dining chairs add visual interest to the space.

The lighting and the piano One of the key features of the house is the sleek black piano, which adds a lovely personal and artistic touch to the interiors. It introduces an element of classic elegance and understated sophistication.

Lastly, warm ambient lighting, recessed ceiling lights, elegant veined marble flooring, table lamps, and industrial-inspired pendant lights above the dining table add layers of illumination without overwhelming the space, setting the mood throughout the apartment.