Weigh your options: The Wknd Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

My phone was recently subjected to an inadvertent bout of swimming. The result: a very dead instrument. So I asked a phone expert I know to suggest some brands I could consider for a replacement.

“BlueYou, Fifo, Samson and Appa,” she said. “Can’t go wrong with any of those.”

“All right,” I replied. “But which weighs the least? That’s the one I want. I’m tired of lugging around phones that someone has to help me hold to my ear.”

“You’re the puzzle dude, aren’t you?” she said. “OK, I’m sending you a bunch of clues. If they can help you figure out which is the lightest, go for it!”

Here are her clues.

* The phone with a 50 megapixel (mp) camera and the Samson, not necessarily in that order, have the two largest screens.

* The phone with 64 gigabytes (GB) of RAM weighs 207 gm.

* The Fifo has a screen that measures 5.8 inches.

* Neither the 32GB phone nor the one that weighs 186 gm is made by BlueYou.

* The phone with the 6-inch screen is the lightest.

* The phone with the 25mp camera has the smallest screen.

* Two phones have larger screens than the BlueYou.

* The Samson is 10gm lighter than the phone with the 6.5-inch screen.

* The phone with the 13mp camera has a 6.3-inch screen.

* Neither the phone with the 13mp camera nor the one with 128GB RAM is the heaviest.

* Appa and Fifo don’t make phones with 16GB RAM.

* The phone with the 25mp camera has more RAM than at least two of the four phones.

* The 13mp camera is on a phone that weighs between 207 gm and 186 gm.

Which brand did I buy?

Scroll down for the answer.

Answer:

I bought the BlueYou.