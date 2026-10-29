Why festive gifting is moving beyond sweets and hampers as original art emerges as a meaningful luxury gift

Festive gifting has traditionally revolved around sweets, dry fruits and decorative items that reflect the warmth and generosity of the season. With Diwali approaching, the season of festive and corporate gifting begins, bringing with it the familiar practice of exchanging gifts with family, friends and colleagues.

Suumit Arora, Founder and CEO of Artiure, says, original art is emerging as an alternative for those looking to make festive gifting more personal, meaningful and lasting. The idea is simple: a gift need not be consumed, used for a few days or put away after the celebrations. It can become a part of someone's home, reflect their personality and hold sentimental value for years. This is where original art is finding a place in contemporary festive gifting, offering an alternative to conventional luxury presents.

From gifts that get used up to gifts that stay Think back to the gifts you received in Diwali years ago. How many can you still recall, let alone name the ones that remain in your home? Sweets are usually consumed within days, dry-fruit boxes often find a second use as storage containers, and decorative pieces may eventually be tucked away in cupboards. Although these gifts serve their purpose during the festive season, their relevance can diminish once the celebrations end. Rather than choosing something simply because it is someone else's do, people are beginning to consider whether a gift will remain useful, meaningful or memorable long after the occasion. Original art fits into this changing approach. A thoughtfully selected artwork can become part of a recipient's living room, bedroom or personal workspace. The difference is not necessarily about spending more. A carefully chosen artwork or a limited-edition print may fit within a budget comparable to that of a premium gift hamper. What distinguishes it is the intention behind the purchase and the possibility of enjoying it well beyond the festive season.

Original art as the modern heirloom In India, the idea of passing meaningful objects from one generation to another is deeply rooted in family traditions. Silverware brought out during festivals, saris inherited from mothers and grandmothers, and brass diyas used year after year all demonstrate how objects can acquire sentimental value over time. Art can become part of this tradition, too. A painting or print selected for a family member may eventually become associated with a particular home, a shared memory or an important chapter in the family's life. In this sense, it can serve as a modern heirloom, valued not only for its visual appeal but also for the story attached to it.

Personalisation makes art a more thoughtful gift One of the biggest challenges in festive gifting is finding something that feels personal without being impractical. Sweets, hampers and other familiar gifts are popular partly because they are relatively easy to choose. Art, on the other hand, can seem intimidating because visual preferences vary from person to person. However, selecting artwork does not necessarily require specialist knowledge. It starts with paying attention to the recipient's surroundings and preferences. Someone who enjoys a calm, understated home may appreciate a landscape or a piece featuring muted colours, while a person drawn to expressive interiors may prefer bold compositions or abstract artwork. The recipient's existing decor can also provide useful clues. Consider the colours in their living space, the amount of wall space available, their preferred interior style and whether they already display paintings or prints.

Why art is finding a place in corporate festive gifting Corporate gifting presents a different challenge. Organisations often purchase gifts in large quantities for employees, clients and business partners, making consistency, budgets and logistics important considerations. As a result, hampers and standardised gift boxes have become familiar choices. However, these gifts can sometimes feel interchangeable, particularly when recipients receive similar offerings from several organisations during the same festive season. Art offers another approach. A carefully curated print, a small artwork or a collection of artist-made pieces can give corporate gifting a more distinctive identity. Such gifts may also be displayed in homes or workspaces, allowing recipients to continue enjoying them after the festivities.

The sustainability angle behind gifts that last Festive gifting can generate considerable packaging waste, particularly when gifts contain multiple layers of wrapping, disposable decorations and products intended for short-term use. Although not every conventional gift is wasteful, the volume of seasonal purchases makes longevity worth considering. Choosing an artwork that the recipient genuinely appreciates can encourage a more considered approach to consumption. Instead of purchasing something simply to fulfil a gifting obligation, buyers can focus on fewer items that are likely to remain in use or on display for longer.

The environmental impact, however, depends on more than how long a gift lasts. Materials, production methods, printing processes, packaging and transportation also play a role. Buyers who prioritise sustainability can look for durable materials, responsible packaging and transparent information about how the artwork was produced. This approach aligns with a broader principle of buying less impulsively and choosing more carefully. A lasting gift is not automatically a sustainable one, but thoughtful selection can reduce the likelihood of a present becoming unwanted clutter.

Festive gifting is not abandoning tradition; it is making room for more considered choices. Sweets, lights and hampers will continue to be part of the season, bringing their own sense of celebration and generosity. Alongside them, original art offers another way to express appreciation through something that can remain in a person's life long after the festivities have ended.