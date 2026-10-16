Get to know... Saiyami Kher

Currently, I am: Promoting my film, shooting for my brand and rigorously training.

High point in life: When Sachin Tendulkar watched my movie Ghoomer (2023), and praised me.

Low point in life: Seeing a family member ill.

On my playlist: Lag Ja Gale, by Lata Mangeshkar; Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye, by Mukesh; Aave Re Hitchki, by Shankar Mahadevan.

One thing I would never buy: Cigarettes.

Today I’m craving: Gooey chocolate cake.

Last thing I ordered online: A trisuit to swim, bike, and run in.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Believe in yourself a little more.

My favourite subject in school: Theatre.

My secret skill is: Baking. I enjoy making desserts and eating them.

My favourite Sunday memory: Going for a swim with my dad in the lake and eating pani puri.

My plans for next Sunday: Cycling 100 km from 5am to 8am, breakfast with friends and then shooting for a brand.

My most star-struck moment: Bumping into Roger Federer in a hotel lobby in New York. I was so shocked I cried.

My favourite bad habit: Biting my nails.

If I could travel back or forward in time: Go back in time and hope to be directed by Guru Dutt.

The best thing about fame: Being invited to watch sports across the world

The worst thing about fame: The insecurity that comes along with it.

From HT Brunch, October 17, 2026

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