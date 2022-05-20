Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Guest Column by Salim Merchant: In memory of the iPod
Guest Column by Salim Merchant: In memory of the iPod

As Apple stops manufacturing the iPod, a musician remembers his first experiences with the digital music device
More than 20 years after it became many people’s first portable digital music player, Apple is now retiring the iPod
Updated on May 20, 2022 08:41 PM IST
BySalim Merchant

I’ve always been an Apple user and I got the iPod soon after it released in India in 2001. I had one of the first few models—the one with a dial and buttons, without a big display screen.  

It was such a new thing then to own music digitally in a device. I remember the first feature I fell in love with—something I miss in other devices today: you just had to plug your iPod into your system and all the music in your laptop/computer (back then), would automatically sync and save in your iPod.  

Looking back

Before the iPod, I had owned a Walkman for five to six years. I remember dropping it often, after which I shifted to the Discman. But even after many had switched to listening to music on their phones via apps, I stuck to the iPod. I never felt the need to upgrade, even though I keep track of technology and update my phone once in three years. A lot of my unreleased music was also saved on the iPod. It was almost like carrying a hard drive with all my music in it.  

When I heard that Apple had plans to stop manufacturing iPods, I dug mine out. It wasn’t hard to find: I was using it till quite recently.  

Musician Salim Merchant with his iPod
I loved the dial—the soft clicks and the feel of it. When the touch version of the iPod, called the iTouch, was introduced in 2007, I was tempted to switch since I’m a tech geek, but it didn’t appeal to me. I like devices that combine analogue and digital. It’s kind of like choosing a book over Kindle, because you like the feel of it.

Of playlists and apps 

I get attached to things I develop a personal connection to. And my iPod has so many memories attached to it. Like my first backpacking trip in the Himalayas when I was in my mid-20s. I remember it running out of battery and looking for a Mac to charge it.  

Also, the iPod formed the foundation of how music is consumed today. For instance, creating playlists was a habit I picked up when I had the iPod as a 15-year-old. Plus, the iPod led to iTunes, and now the Apple Music app. 

Six months ago, I needed to revisit one of my own compositions. I didn’t have it anywhere but my iPod, so I dug it out, and found that, 20 years later, it’s still functional. I didn’t plug in headphones and go full Y2K, but I copied the file and worked on it. The device works perfectly and is as reliable as ever.

(As told to Karishma Kuenzang)

Salim Merchant, 48, is a music composer who has co-composed songs for movies like Race 3 (2018), Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011), Band Baaja Baarat (2010) and Chak De! India (2007)

I Say Chaps is an occasional guest column that allows passionate, creative people a platform to have their say.

From HT Brunch, May 21, 2022

