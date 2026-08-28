Spectator by Seema Goswami: In their comeback era

So, six years after escaping Britain on his ‘freedom flight’, Prince Harry has announced that he is returning home — wife Meghan and kids Archie and Lilibet in tow — to spend more time with the family that he has been dissing for the better part of a decade. He wants to spend more time with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, because (as he put it so charmingly in a recent interview) he “doesn’t know how long he has left”. And presumably, he wants to make peace with his elder brother (and heir to the throne) now that he has had his fill of attacking Prince William in his book, Spare, and his Netflix documentary.

Prince Harry wants to spend more time with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

It was Leo Tolstoy who famously wrote that all happy families are alike but every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. Well, much as I admire the Russian novelist, I must beg leave to disagree with him on this. Unhappy families are also very alike, especially when they house toxic members like Harry and Meghan (yes, I am very much Team Wales). And the tricks of dealing with them are pretty alike as well. So, even if you are not the heir to a kingdom, here is how you can deal with a toxic family member who has barged back into your life without so much as a by your leave, and who — no matter how much you despise them — you can no longer safely ignore.

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, trashed Prince William. But now he wants to mend ties.

Find safety in numbers. Instead of agreeing to one-on-one meetings that involve discussing issues that are festering between you, meet in large family groups that don’t allow for much deep conversation. That is the best way to ease back into a situation when both of you can be in the same room without scratching each other’s eyes out. Keep the conversation at a superficial level, don’t share any confidences that you don’t want betrayed, and remember that everything you say will be recorded for posterity, so proceed with caution.

Meghan Markle and the children, Archie and Lilibet, are also headed back to the UK with him.