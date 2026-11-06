Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Worth Q-ing up for

It would be easy to dismiss the third-generation Q3 as just another new SUV, but for Audi India, it represents something much bigger. It’s a complete reset. After years of soldiering on with ageing products, Audi is on the offensive, and the Q3 is leading the charge. As the brand’s entry-level SUV, there’s a lot riding on its shoulders. So, is it good enough to turn Audi’s fortunes around? We drove it in Goa to find out. The new Q3 looks more flamboyant than its crisp, angular predecessor. Slim headlights, an oversized grille and muscular haunches give it a stronger road presence. The lighting projects a carpet of illumination ahead, even on the lane you’re moving into. It’s impressive, though the effect is largely lost on well-lit roads. Inside, the Q3 feels like a generation ahead of its predecessor. Some plastics feel a bit hard, but overall, the cabin feels more robust than its German rivals. Audi has gone overboard with the controls, cramming the indicators, wipers and lights onto one chunky stalk. You get used to it.

The new Q3 looks more flamboyant than its crisp, angular predecessor.

There’s a superb Sonos sound system, panoramic sunroof, head-up display and powered front seats. However, the absence of ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera and a comprehensive driver-assistance package is disappointing, especially when much cheaper cars offer them. The front seats are comfortable, but the rear is best for two adults. The real reason to buy the Q3 lies under the bonnet. Its brilliant 2-litre turbo-petrol engine develops 201bhp and gives it a decisive advantage over the smaller, less powerful engines in the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA. There’s a slight hesitation at low speeds, but once moving, the engine is responsive and eager. Audi claims a 0-100kph time of just 7.1 seconds, making it the quickest in its class. The seven-speed automatic gearbox is impressive, and standard Quattro all-wheel drive adds an extra layer of confidence, especially on slippery roads. What surprised me most was how brilliantly the Q3 drives. The steering is light in town but sharp and accurate on winding roads. It changes direction with an agility you don’t expect from an Audi SUV, yet remains rock-solid at highway speeds. IT took Goa’s broken roads and potholes in its stride.

The car also has a superb Sonos sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and a head-up display.