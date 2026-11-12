Aneet Padda keeps it simple as she wears Ahaan Panday's mom Deanne Panday's gota-embroidered suit for Diwali

Aneet Padda celebrated the festival of lights with her close friends and family. Pictures from the celebrations are circulating on social media, and a few show Aneet posing with her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Pandey's mom, Deanne Pandey.

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Ahaan and Aneet, who won hearts with their chemistry in Saiyaara and their off-screen camaraderie, have had the internet wondering whether the two are dating in real life. Aneet's repeated appearances with the Panday family have only added fuel to the fire. Now, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that, for the Diwali celebrations, Aneet picked a suit from Deanne's wardrobe.

Aneet Padda's Diwali outfit is from Deanne's closet? On November 10, a Reddit user posted pictures of Aneet from her Diwali celebrations with the Panday family on the subreddit r/bollynewsandgossips with the caption, “Aneet's Diwali outfit was not hers.”

Dressed in a pink embroidered kurta set, the actor looks pretty in the pictures. Per the photos shared on the thread, Deanna had worn the exact same ensemble during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Ahaan Panday and Ananya Panday's parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey.