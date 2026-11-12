Aneet Padda keeps it simple as she wears Ahaan Panday's mom Deanne Panday's gota-embroidered suit for Diwali
Aneet Padda celebrated Diwali with family and friends in a pink embroidered kurta set that Deanne Pandey had worn during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Aneet Padda celebrated the festival of lights with her close friends and family. Pictures from the celebrations are circulating on social media, and a few show Aneet posing with her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Pandey's mom, Deanne Pandey.
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Ahaan and Aneet, who won hearts with their chemistry in Saiyaara and their off-screen camaraderie, have had the internet wondering whether the two are dating in real life. Aneet's repeated appearances with the Panday family have only added fuel to the fire. Now, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that, for the Diwali celebrations, Aneet picked a suit from Deanne's wardrobe.
Aneet Padda's Diwali outfit is from Deanne's closet?
On November 10, a Reddit user posted pictures of Aneet from her Diwali celebrations with the Panday family on the subreddit r/bollynewsandgossips with the caption, “Aneet's Diwali outfit was not hers.”
Dressed in a pink embroidered kurta set, the actor looks pretty in the pictures. Per the photos shared on the thread, Deanna had worn the exact same ensemble during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Ahaan Panday and Ananya Panday's parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey.
The blush pink ensemble
Coming to the ethnic ensemble, it features a long, knee-length kurta with a scoop neckline and a slit in the middle, quarter-length sleeves, gold gota lace embroidery on the bodice and the borders, slits on the sides, and a relaxed fit.
A pair of flared, relaxed-fit palazzo pants with a scalloped hem, gota lace work on the hem, and an above-the-ankle hem length round off the design elements. A contrasting blue dupatta with gold gota lace embroidery, a pleasant floral pattern, and scalloped borders, and draped over the shoulders complete the ensemble.
Aneet accessorised the traditional ensemble with dainty earrings and embroidered gold juttis. Lastly, with her tresses left loose in a side part and style with soft waves, and paired with feathered brows, glosys pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, and a dewy base complete the glam.
About Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda
Aneet Padda rose to prominence with her breakout lead role in the 2025 YRF romantic drama Saiyaara. The film also starred Ahaan Panday in the lead role. She also starred in Kajol's Salaam Venky, followed by the Amazon Prime web series Big Girls Don't Cry. Recently, she starred in the JioHotstar legal and social drama Hunkkaar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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