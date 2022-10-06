Deepika Padukone’s monochrome pajamas, blue jacket is all about comfy flying

Deepika Padukone is the star of airport looks. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals at the airport like a pro with every appearance she makes there before taking a flight out of the city or getting back to the city in style. Deepika knows how to blend comfort and style together to fly comfortably to her destinations. From her denim attires to slaying fashion goals in casual comfy sweaters, Deepika’s airport looks are meant to be bookmarked for future reference. Deepika, on Thursday made yet another airport fashion statement as she showed us how to fly in style, and yet not compromise on the comfort part. The actor was clicked by paparazzi coming out of Mumbai airport as she slayed fashion goals yet again.

Deepika looked every bit relaxed after a comfortable flight in super comfy attires. The actor made pajamas look stunning and apt for a wear for a flight. The actor picked a monochrome oversized T-shirt. The white shirt came with star details in black shade. She further teamed it with a pair of white pajamas with printed details throughout. Deepika added more drama to her look for the day in an oversized silk blue jacket with star signs throughout. The actor smiled for the cameras as she made her way to her car. Deepika looked super comfortable in the monochrome pajamas and the stylish jacket as she smiled with all her heart for the paparazzi outside the airport.

Deepika Padukone at Mumbai international airport.(Instagram/@varindertchawla)

Deepika further accessorised her look for the day in white sneakers and tinted shades. She put her hands in jacket pockets as she made her way out of Mumbai international airport. Deepika wore her shoulder-length tresses into a clean ponytail and looked summer-ready. In minimal makeup- contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Deepika looked airport fashion-ready as she gave fashion police a run for money.