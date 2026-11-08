From Rakul Preet Singh to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, stars pick glamorous traditional outfits to attend star-studded Diwali bash
Guests at Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi’s Diwali bash showcased colourful traditional outfits. From Kareena Kapoor to Rakul Preet Singh, here's what stars wore.
A day before Diwali, Bollywood stars stepped out in Mumbai to attend a party hosted by film producer and director Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi, dressed in glamorous desi outfits. The guest list included stars like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Zaheer Iqbal, Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, and Rasha Thadani, among others. Let's check out what the stars wore to the party:
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Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan arrived at Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi's Diwali bash dressed in minimal traditional ensembles. While Kareena chose a vibrant yellow kurta set decked with floral appliqué work and elevated with an organza dupatta, Saif complemented her in a white embroidered bandhgala kurta and matching pants.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty attended the Diwali bash with her husband, Raj Kundra. The actor wore an ivory anarkali suit set for the occasion. It features intricate gold gota embroidery on a black velvet design on the anarkali. She styled the kurta with white churidar pants, a gold gota lace-embroidered organza dupatta, a diamond choker necklace, matching earrings, a silver clutch, and gold slingback heels.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi opted to wear a gorgeous red kurta set for the Diwali celebrations at her friend's house. She wore a long kurta featuring delicate gold zari work, full-length bell sleeves, and slits on the side. She styled the kurta with a matching red Farshi salwar, an embroidered red potli bag, jhumki earrings, hair tied in a centre-parted bun, and striking glam. Zaheer, on the other hand, complemented her in a white Bandhgala-collar cotton shirt and flared pants.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara dazzled at the Diwali bash in a sindoori red look. The ensemble features a short angrakha-stylekurti styled with gharara pants and an organza dupatta. The gold gota patti lace embroidery on her suit elevated the ensemble. She accessorised the look with diamond earrings, a red potli bag and a dainty chain.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul arrived at the Diwali bash with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani. She wore a midnight blue ensemble for the occasion, featuring shimmering sequin embellishments decked all over a peplum-style short kurti and flared sharara pants. Rakul accessorised the ensemble with a diamond choker necklace adorned with blue gems, a bracelet, a silver handbag, a centre-parted, half-tied hairdo, and striking glam.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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