From Shilpa Shetty to Mira Rajput: Our favourite looks from Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth party and how to recreate them (Instagram) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Karwa Chauth is one of those occasions when dressing up is almost as exciting as the celebrations themselves. And if there is one Bollywood gathering that gives us a generous dose of festive fashion inspiration every year, it is Sunita Kapoor's annual Karwa Chauth party. Hosted at her Juhu residence on October 29, the celebration brought together several familiar faces from the film industry, with guests arriving in gorgeous sarees, embroidered suits and traditional ensembles. From Shilpa Shetty's vibrant pink-and-green saree to Mira Rajput's understated champagne-gold look, the celebrity guests offered plenty of inspiration for anyone still figuring out what to wear for a festive gathering. We also loved the rich reds, emerald greens and sunshine yellows that made an appearance. So, if you are a saree loyalist or prefer an embroidered suit with a statement dupatta, here are five of our favourite looks from the celebration and how you can recreate them without necessarily splurging on designer labels. 1. Shilpa Shetty's pink saree and contrasting green blouse

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Shilpa Shetty made a colourful festive appearance in a pink saree featuring delicate golden motifs and a contrasting red border. She paired it with a heavily embroidered emerald-green blouse, creating a vibrant combination that felt traditional without looking predictable. Statement jewellery, bangles and a small nose pin completed her look, while her relatively simple mehendi added to the festive mood. How to recreate it: The easiest way to recreate Shilpa's look is to pair a pink or rose-coloured saree with a contrasting green blouse. Look for a saree with scattered gold motifs or a zari border to bring in that celebratory feel. If you already own a plain pink saree, you can give it a fresh spin with an embroidered green blouse. Add a statement choker, traditional bangles, jhumkas and a small bindi. Keep your makeup soft with a rosy lip and defined eyes so that the colour combination remains the highlight. 2. Mira Rajput's champagne-gold saree

Mira Rajput chose an elegant champagne-gold saree for the festivities, proving that you do not always need a bright red or pink outfit to make a festive statement. Her saree featured intricate embroidery and a detailed border, which she paired with a matching embellished blouse. Traditional jewellery and an embroidered potli bag completed the look. What we particularly liked was the tonal styling. Instead of introducing a contrasting colour, Mira kept her outfit within the same gold-beige palette, allowing the intricate detailing to do the talking. How to recreate it: Look for a tissue silk, organza or lightweight embellished saree in champagne, beige or muted gold. A matching blouse with mirror work, sequins or delicate embroidery will help recreate the coordinated look. Finish with gold-toned earrings, slim bangles and a potli bag. If you want to keep the outfit understated, skip a heavy necklace and let the saree's border and blouse take centre stage. 3. Anshula Kapoor's red-and-gold festive ensemble

Anshula Kapoor had an especially memorable reason to celebrate this year as she marked her first Karwa Chauth after marrying Rohan Thakkar earlier in 2026. For the occasion, she wore a bright red and pink ethnic ensemble with intricate gold embroidery, a gharara-style bottom and a matching embellished potli bag. The outfit embraced the traditional festive palette, while the coordinated embroidery gave it a dressed-up, celebratory feel. It is a lovely reminder that you do not need a heavily embellished lehenga to create a statement festive look. How to recreate it: A red or rani-pink gharara set with gold embroidery is a good starting point. You can also pair an embroidered kurta with flared trousers and a matching dupatta for a similar effect. Choose traditional jhumkas, a pair of statement rings and a small potli bag. If your outfit already has heavy embroidery, keep the rest of your accessories relatively minimal. 4. Maheep Kapoor's deep-red embroidered suit

Maheep Kapoor leaned into classic festive dressing in a deep-red traditional outfit featuring intricate embroidery and bandhani-inspired prints. She accessorised with statement jewellery and carried a decorated puja thali, making the look feel particularly suited to the occasion. Red is a Karwa Chauth favourite for a reason. It is festive, photographs beautifully and works across everything from sarees to suits and lehengas. Maheep's look also showed how traditional prints can add character to an outfit without relying entirely on heavy embellishment. How to recreate it: Choose a deep-red kurta or short ethnic top with bandhani-inspired detailing and pair it with matching trousers or a printed salwar. A contrasting dupatta can add another layer of colour. Complete the look with a statement choker, gold earrings and bangles. If you prefer a more contemporary silhouette, try a red embroidered kurta with straight-fit pants. 5. Neelam Kothari's emerald-green suit

Neelam Kothari brought a rich jewel tone to the celebration in an emerald-green traditional suit featuring intricate gold detailing. The combination of green and gold gave her outfit a regal festive appeal, while traditional jewellery completed the ensemble. We love emerald green as a festivewear alternative because it feels rich and sophisticated without being as expected as red. It is also a colour that works beautifully with gold accessories, making it an easy choice for Karwa Chauth, Diwali gatherings and wedding festivities. How to recreate it: Pick an emerald-green suit with gold embroidery along the neckline, sleeves or dupatta. You can also recreate the look with a plain green kurta and an embroidered gold-bordered dupatta. Add gold jhumkas, bangles and a small bindi. A soft gold eye look and nude or rosy lipstick will keep the overall styling elegant. Which celebrity look should you recreate this Karwa Chauth? If you love a traditional, colourful aesthetic, Shilpa Shetty's pink-and-green combination is a great place to start. Mira Rajput's champagne-gold saree is ideal if you prefer understated glamour, while Anshula Kapoor's red-and-gold ensemble brings a more classic festive mood. Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari also make a strong case for embracing traditional prints and rich jewel tones. The best part about these looks is that you do not need to replicate them from head to toe. Look through your existing wardrobe, experiment with contrasting blouses, reuse your favourite festive jewellery and play with dupattas to give older outfits a fresh spin. Sometimes, a clever colour combination or a well-chosen accessory is all it takes to make a familiar outfit feel brand new. Similar stories for you: Banarasi, Chanderi, Bandhani or Ajrakh: 4 Indian fabrics I’m exploring I Tried Ananya Panday’s red sequin saree look: Why it works for festivities Shahin Mannan on wearable runway fashion, trends and styling statement pieces

Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth party looks: FAQs What did Shilpa Shetty wear to Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth party in 2026? Shilpa Shetty wore a pink saree with golden motifs and a contrasting red border, paired with a heavily embroidered green blouse and statement jewellery. Which colours are best for Karwa Chauth outfits? Red, pink, emerald green, champagne gold and maroon are popular festivewear choices. You can also experiment with mustard yellow, rust and jewel tones for a fresh take on traditional dressing. How can you recreate Shilpa Shetty's pink-and-green Karwa Chauth look? Pair a pink saree with a contrasting emerald-green embroidered blouse. Add a statement choker, traditional bangles, jhumkas and a small bindi for a festive finish. What saree did Mira Rajput wear to Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth celebration? Mira Rajput wore a champagne-gold saree with intricate embroidery and a detailed border. She styled it with a matching embellished blouse, traditional jewellery and a potli bag.