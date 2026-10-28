I walked 10,000 steps in festive footwear: The flared heel pair that saved my feet

Why wide-base flared heels are a total game-changer By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Wedding season comes with a non-negotiable footwear tax. You want the dramatic height and leg-lengthening magic of high heels to complement heavy ethnic suits and flowing sarees, but your feet usually start filing a protest within forty-five minutes.

If you’ve ever found yourself doing the dreaded "wedding venue wobble" across outdoor grass, clutching a chair for dear life at a sangeet, or secretly kicking off your shoes under a dining table, welcome to the club.

Pencil stilettos look phenomenal in photos, but for someone like me who genuinely lacks the circus-level acrobatics required to balance on pin-thin needles, they are an absolute recipe for disaster. Between uneven marble floors, plush venue carpets, and treacherous wedding lawns, thin heels sink, twist, and leave your ankles screaming before the main starters are even served.

Determined to find festive footwear that delivers full-blown glamour without the ankle drama, I put four distinct styles through a brutal 10,000-step endurance test across a marathon weekend of family celebrations.

Here is my unfiltered, real-life verdict on what actually survived hours of walking, standing, and endless dancing and why architectural, wide-base heels are officially my ultimate fashion cheat code.

The endurance test: 4 Footwear types compared

Footwear Style Height & Elevation Terrain Stability 6+ Hour Comfort Score The Real-Life Verdict Padded Ethnic Juttis Flat (0 inches) High (Ground level) 7/10 Great for daytime rituals, but zero arch support for long standing. Embroidered Kolhapuris Flat / Micro-heel Moderate 6.5/10 Cute and classic, but the toe-loop friction gets real by hour four. Classic Block Heels High (2.5 – 3 inches) Moderate 8/10 Reliable and sturdy, but can feel visually heavy under fluid silhouettes. Wide-Base Flared Heels High (2.5 – 3 inches) Very High 9.5/10 The Clear Winner: Unbeatable balance, zero sinking, lightweight, and super-glam!