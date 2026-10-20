Italian government prepares to deploy troops to defend Milan luxury shops from loot

Italy's government will dispatch 500 army troops to "defend Milan" after two days of unrest that saw demonstrators clash with police, loot shops and vandalise property, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday.

The deployment is expected to be included in a package of security measures to be approved at a cabinet meeting expected on Tuesday.

Shops in central Milan closed early on Monday and boarded up their windows, fearing a fresh outbreak of violence in Italy’s financial capital.

"From words to action: 500 more troops to defend Milan," Salvini, head of the co-ruling right-wing League party, wrote on social media.

Most stores in Milan's Via Montenapoleone luxury shopping district, home to brands including Chanel, Tiffany and Dior, had removed merchandise from their windows as a precaution, while police patrolled the street and a handful of tourists looked on.

Several hundred hooded protesters, many believed to be minors, set bins ablaze and looted shops in the city centre over the weekend after an initially peaceful demonstration on Saturday over poor public services and rising costs.