Jenna Ortega twins with her dog Twigs at the London photocall for Klara and the Sun in a Calvin Klein look. Watch video
Jenna Ortega cut a pretty picture dressed in a sleek Calvin Klein outfit and accompanied by her dog Twigs at a photocall in London for her upcoming film.
Jenna Ortega made her first stop on her press tour for her upcoming film Klara and the Sun at The Corinthia Hotel in London on Wednesday, October 14, dressed in a stylish Calvin Klein design. But more importantly, she shared the spotlight with her dog Twigs, a sleek black whippet.
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According to W Magazine, Ortega adopted Twigs from an animal sanctuary in Ireland while filming the second season of her Netflix series, Wednesday. The dog was the runt of the litter, had a bad eye, and was prone to getting sick. Twigs has often accompanied Ortega on sets, but this is her first time going out on a press tour.
Jenna Ortega’s outfit complemented Twigs’ coat
While Twigs was the perfect partner to mirror Ortega’s cool nonchalance, she also complemented the actor’s outfit for the photocall perfectly. Ortega was dressed in a design from Calvin Klein’s spring 2027 ready-to-wear collection, which is fresh off the runway.
The ensemble was designed by creative director Veronica Leoni and made its runway debut during New York Fashion Week last September. The collection prioritised American minimalism, with references to the ’90s.
Ortega’s outfit brought colour blocking and the silk scarf trend into focus. The design incorporated three distinct colours: black, white and yellow. The first colour was that of the high-waisted maxiskirt, which featured a streamlined pencil silhouette with some exposed seaming for an asymmetric detail.
The top highlighted the two remaining colours. The bodice was crisp white, while the sleeves were vibrant yellow. A black band of fabric created a flowing scarf motif at the neckline, which gracefully fell down the back. According to WWD, the little silk trend was on the runway with spring 2026 collections.
The outfit was accentuated with minimal makeup, golden stacker mini hoop earrings by Suzanne Kalan, and platform booties by Christian Louboutin. The actor was reportedly styled by her longtime collaborator Enrique Melendez.
About Klara and the Sun
Jenna Ortega stars in the upcoming dystopian sci-fi film Klara and the Sun, which is based on the Nobel Prize-winning eponymous novel by Kazuo Ishiguro. The film follows Klara (Ortega), a humanoid robot designed to serve as a companion to children who tries to help a family heal from heartbreak.
Directed by Taika Waititi, the film hits theatres on October 23.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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