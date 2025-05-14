Lock your look all day: Top 8 makeup fixers that won’t let you or your makeup down
Makeup fixers are like magical wand, that helps keeping your makeup stay put throughout the day. Here are our top 8 picks for you.
A makeup fixer or a makeup fixing spray is your ultimate saviour! Be it a long day at work or a wedding event to attend, your makeup deserves to stay as fresh as when you first applied it. Meet your beauty routine’s final – and most essential – step: the Makeup Fixer. A makeup fixer keeps your makeup stay put for hours, so it does not melt down.
This lightweight, invisible mist seals your look with a flawless finish, locking in colour, preventing smudges, and keeping you photo-ready from dawn to dusk. One spritz, and your glam is going nowhere. The market is flooded with a wide range of makeup fixers, choosing one can be a daunting task.
So, we have rounded a list of the best makeup fixers for you.
Get camera-ready with the PAC Micro Finish Makeup Fixer. It is a lightweight, ultra-fine setting spray that locks in makeup for long-lasting wear, without altering its finish. This makeup spray is designed to prevent melting, creasing, or fading, it gives a smooth, fresh, and dewy look throughout the day. This fine mist ensures even coverage and a refreshing feel, making it ideal for all skin types.
Specifications
One makeup spray that is perfect for long-wear needs and just perfect for Indian climate, then it is Recode One More Time Makeup Fixer Spray. This spray offers lasting hold and a comfortable finish for your makeup. It refreshes your look while keeping it intact from day to night. The formula of this spray helps reduce smudging and fading, making it a reliable choice for both casual and special events.
Specifications
A dermatologically tested makeup spray, the Colorbar Bolly Lights Insta-Glam Makeup Fixer brings Bollywood glam to your routine. This makeup spray keeps your makeup in place with a radiant, glowing finish. Infused with natural extracts, this fixer nourishes the skin while keeping your look vibrant and intact. It adds a luminous touch without making skin oily, making it ideal for parties and long photo sessions.
Specifications
The SWISS BEAUTY Long Lasting Makeup Fixer is an affordable yet effective product that extends makeup wear while hydrating the skin. Infused with ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E, it soothes and refreshes while keeping your makeup flawless. This makeup setting spray controls shine and prevents cakiness, making it suitable for both casual and daily office wear.
Specifications
FACES CANADA Ultime Pro Makeup Fixer enhances makeup longevity while providing a refreshing burst of hydration. With a quick-drying formula and antioxidant-rich ingredients, this setting spray protects skin and makeup from environmental stress. This makeup spray gives a non-sticky finish, sealing your look for hours. Its lightweight and breathable nature makes it suitable for all-day wear across skin types.
Specifications
Get on-the go glam with Wonder Super Fine Mist delivers a natural, skin-like finish that sets makeup with precision. Its ultra-fine nozzle disperses product evenly, preventing blotchiness or overuse. Ideal for daily wear, this fixer controls excess oil and gives a soft matte appearance while being breathable.
Specifications
Lock in your makeup and prevent it from melting down with Riyo Herbs Dewy Finish Makeup Fixer. It locks your makeup with a subtle glow, enhancing your skin’s natural radiance. The hydrating formula of this makeup spray contains floral extracts that nourish and calm the skin while improving makeup adherence. This spray is cruelty-free and free from harmful chemicals.
Specifications
An Ayurvedic makeup fixer that is long-lasting and great for skin. Just Herbs Long-Lasting Makeup Fixer blends Ayurveda with modern skincare to provide a natural yet effective makeup hold. This spray is enriched with plant-based ingredients, soothes and protects skin from pollutants while locking in makeup. This is ideal for those looking for clean, herbal makeup essentials.
Specifications
FAQ for makeup fixers
- What is a makeup setting spray?
A makeup setting spray is a fine mist that helps lock your makeup in place, reduce smudging or fading, and extend the wear time of your look throughout the day.
- How do I use makeup setting spray?
After completing your makeup routine, hold the spray bottle 8–10 inches from your face. Close your eyes and mist evenly over your entire face in an “X” and “T” motion. Let it dry naturally.
- When should I apply setting spray?
Setting spray is typically the final step in your makeup routine. However, for extra longevity, you can also spray between layers (e.g., after foundation and again after full application).
- Can I use it on bare skin?
Yes! You can use it on bare skin for a refreshing, hydrating boost or to prep your skin before applying makeup.
- Is it suitable for all skin types?
Most setting sprays are formulated to suit various skin types. However, you may want to choose one specifically designed for oily, dry, or sensitive skin for best results.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
