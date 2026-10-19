Travel Watch: Planning a UK holiday? Northern England wants Indian travellers to go beyond London
The Great North is targeting India’s growing UK tourism market, promoting Northern cities, culture, sport, countryside and longer multi-destination holidays.
If your idea of a UK holiday begins and ends with London, the North of England would like to have a word. Manchester, Liverpool, Yorkshire, Cumbria and the North East are joining forces to make a stronger case for Indian travellers to head further north and stay longer.
The timing could hardly be better. India is becoming an increasingly important market for British tourism, with VisitBritain forecasting that Indian visitors could contribute £1.5 billion to the UK tourism economy by 2030. That is a 71% rise from 2026. The Great North is hoping to claim a larger share of that growth.
The campaign brought together Northern mayors, tourism organisations and businesses for the first joint North of England Mayoral trade mission to India. In New Delhi and Mumbai, the group met around 150 Indian travel buyers and media representatives, with one clear message. There is much more to a UK holiday than London. For Indian travellers, the North offers a rather tempting mix. There is Premier League football, international cricket, music, heritage, castles, coastline, countryside and plenty of screen tourism. Then there are cities such as Manchester and Liverpool, each with a very different personality and plenty to keep visitors busy for several days.
- Manchester is likely to be one of the key gateways. Growing air connectivity between India and Manchester is already making the region easier to reach, while the city has another strong connection with Indian travellers through cricket.
- India is scheduled to return to Emirates Old Trafford for major international fixtures in 2028 and 2029. The venue is also home to Manchester Super Giants during The Hundred, adding another cricket link between the city and India.
- Liverpool brings a completely different draw. The Beatles, football, music, arts and culture give the city plenty of recognition among international visitors, while the wider Liverpool City Region has a visitor economy worth almost £7 billion a year.
- Further north, West Yorkshire is promoting everything from Bronte Country and nightlife to the art of Hepworth and Hockney. Cumbria is putting its landscapes and outdoor experiences into the conversation, while the North East is bringing its cities, coastline, castles and sporting experiences to the mix.
The bigger idea is to make it easier for Indian travel companies to sell Northern England as part of a longer UK holiday. Instead of spending most of the trip in one city, visitors could combine several Northern destinations into one itinerary.
The push will continue in November, when Indian travel buyers and media will visit the region for Spotlight Manchester, Gateway to Northern England and North Wales. The event will give them the chance to experience the destinations first-hand and meet local tourism businesses.
For The Great North, the aim is to turn those conversations in India into actual bookings and longer-term partnerships. For Indian travellers, it could mean more reasons to look beyond the usual UK holiday route and give Northern England a bigger place on the itinerary.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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