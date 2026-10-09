Price drop on Skechers shoes: Walking, everyday and casual picks to check out (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Looking for comfortable shoes that can keep up with daily commutes, long walks and weekend plans? Six Skechers styles worth checking out include everyday sneakers, easy slip-ons and cushioned walking shoes. If you have been planning to invest in a pair, a price drop could make it a good time to compare your options. The right pair depends on how you intend to use it. Everyday sneakers prioritise versatility, slip-on styles make getting ready easier, and walking shoes are designed with regular movement in mind. Before buying, compare the current selling price with the listed MRP, check available sizes and consider whether the design suits your routine. 6 Skechers shoes to check out during the price drop Shoe Best suited for Skechers Men Sneaker Shoes Everyday wear Skechers Men Summits Brisbane Sneakers Slip-on convenience and walking Skechers Men Lace-Up Shoes Daily wear and commuting Skechers Men Terrenex Sneakers Rugged, casual styling Skechers Men D'Lux Walker Scrambler Walking Shoes Regular walks and extended standing Skechers Men D'Lux Fitness Roam Free Sneakers Everyday fitness-inspired wear

If you want a pair that works with several everyday outfits, these Skechers sneakers are worth considering. The simple design makes them easy to pair with jeans, joggers and casual trousers, while the breathable mesh upper and cushioned insole are intended to support day-to-day comfort. Why consider them: Their versatile styling makes them a practical option if you want one pair for commuting, errands and casual outings rather than a shoe dedicated to a single activity. What to check before buying: Look at the upper material, fit and available colour options, especially if you plan to wear them for several hours at a time.

2 . Skechers Men Summits Brisbane Sneakers Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Not a fan of tying laces every time you step out? The Skechers Summits Brisbane is a slip-on style designed for convenience. Its stretch-fabric construction offers a snug fit, while the cushioned midsole makes it worth considering for everyday walking, travel and errands. Why consider them: The slip-on design is the main advantage here. It is especially useful for people who want an easy-to-wear pair for airport trips, short walks and busy days. What to check before buying: Make sure the fit feels secure around your heel and midfoot. Slip-on shoes should feel comfortable without sliding around as you walk.

If you prefer a more traditional sneaker silhouette, these Skechers lace-up shoes offer a straightforward option for daily wear. The lace-up construction lets you adjust the fit, while the cushioned design and flexible outsole are intended to make routine movement more comfortable. Why consider them: This style may suit buyers who want a conventional everyday shoe that works with jeans, casual trousers and relaxed workwear. What to check before buying: Pay attention to the shape of the toe box and how securely the laces hold your foot. A shoe that fits well is more useful than one chosen purely for its discount.

For those who prefer a chunkier, more rugged look, the Skechers Terrenex offers a different aesthetic from streamlined everyday sneakers. Its bolder design can work well with relaxed denim, cargo trousers and streetwear-inspired outfits. The patterned outsole is another feature to consider if you prefer a more substantial-looking shoe. Why consider them: These are worth a look if style matters as much as everyday practicality and you want a sneaker that stands out more than a basic mesh design. What to check before buying: Check the shoe's weight, fit and intended use. A rugged-looking outsole alone does not establish that a shoe is suitable for hiking or demanding outdoor terrain.

If walking is the main reason you are shopping for new shoes, the D'Lux Walker Scrambler is the more purpose-oriented option on this list. The design features an elevated midsole and supportive construction, making it worth considering for regular walks and days that involve extended periods on your feet. Why consider them: Choose a walking-focused design if your routine involves frequent movement rather than buying a casual sneaker and expecting it to meet every fitness need. What to check before buying: Consider arch comfort, heel stability, cushioning and the fit of the shoe with the socks you usually wear. Individual comfort can vary, so check the return policy before ordering.

The D'Lux Fitness Roam Free is an option for buyers who prefer a more substantial, fitness-inspired shoe. Its cushioned construction and sporty styling can make it suitable for everyday wear, particularly if you prefer a shoe with a more prominent sole than a conventional casual sneaker. Why consider them: This pair is worth comparing with basic sneakers if you want a more structured-looking design that can work with athleisure and casual outfits. What to check before buying: If you intend to use these shoes for workouts, check the manufacturer's activity recommendations and make sure the fit and stability suit the specific exercise you plan to do. Which Skechers shoes should you choose? The best choice depends on your routine, not simply the discount. For everyday outfits: Consider the Skechers Men Sneaker Shoes or the lace-up style if versatility is your priority.

For easy slip-on wear: The Summits Brisbane is worth comparing if you want a convenient option for errands and travel.

For a bolder casual look: The Terrenex has a chunkier, more rugged aesthetic.

For regular walks: Start by comparing the D'Lux Walker Scrambler with other walking-focused options.

For sporty styling: The D'Lux Fitness Roam Free is worth a closer look if you prefer a more substantial silhouette. Before placing an order, compare the final price across your preferred size and colour, since discounts and availability may differ between variants. Also check customer reviews for comments on fit, sizing and long-term comfort. A discount is useful only if the shoe suits your needs. If you want one pair for everyday outfits, prioritise versatility and fit. If you spend a lot of time walking, focus on comfort and support rather than appearance alone. Compare the current price against the listed MRP, review the product details and choose the pair you are most likely to wear regularly. Similar stories for you: 5 Capsule fashion investments for September 2026 that skip the microtrend noise The 'Quiet Luxury' secret: 5 Simple fashion hacks to look expensive on a budget 7 Handbags every woman should have in her wardrobe

Price drop on Skechers shoes: FAQs Which Skechers shoes are suitable for everyday wear? Everyday sneaker and lace-up styles are versatile options for commuting, errands and casual outfits. The right choice depends on fit and comfort. Are walking shoes and casual sneakers interchangeable? Not always. Walking shoes are designed with walking in mind, while casual sneakers may prioritise everyday styling. Choose according to your main activity. What should I check before buying Skechers shoes on sale? Compare the current price with the listed MRP, check the size chart, read reviews and confirm the return policy. Are Skechers slip-on shoes good for walking? Slip-on styles such as the Summits Brisbane may suit everyday walking, provided the fit feels secure and comfortable.