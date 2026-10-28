Rahul Khanna wears sheer vest with classic black suit, proves sensual evening wear isn't just reserved for women
Actor Rahul Khanna traded a traditional shirt for a sheer Rosani vest beneath a sleek Tisa Studio suit – minimal accessories let the contrast stand out.
Why should women have all the fun when it comes to daring red carpet style? Actor Rahul Khanna is all about pushing boundaries, and with his new look, he's proving that sheer belongs in everyone’s wardrobe. Taking to Instagram on October 28 to share photos from a Jo Malone London event, Rahul turned heads by putting a risky, high-fashion spin on classic eveningwear. Also read | Fashion doesn’t interest me, style does: Rahul Khanna
Deconstructing Rahul Khanna's look
Rahul balanced classic tailoring with sensual style – he wore a sleek, open-front black suit courtesy of Indian menswear label Tisa Studio. The blazer featured a lapel-free design that let the inner layer shine, paired seamlessly with relaxed, wide-leg trousers for an elongated silhouette.
Underneath the structured suit, Rahul Khanna ditched the traditional shirt for a sheer, crew-neck mesh vest by the label Rosani. The top featured prominent panel seams running down the torso, adding style to the thin, see-through fabric. He completed the ensemble with classic black formal shoes, a side-parted hairstyle, and zero heavy accessories — allowing the sharp contrast between his suit and top to take centre stage. Also read | Barely there, all chic: Sheer fits are turning up the heat
What men can learn from the actor's style
Pairing a body-revealing piece like a sheer top with tailored, oversized jacket layers keeps the look refined rather than overexposed. Keeping the entire outfit tonal — strictly in rich black shades — softens the sheer fabric's boldness and maintains a polished aesthetic. The structured panelling on Rahul's Rosani vest gives the sheer top an intentional, tailored look rather than making it appear flimsy.
How to recreate the look
If you want to pull off this bold trend without feeling over-the-top, here is how to recreate it step-by-step:
⦿ Step 1: Pick the right sheer layer
Find a black mesh, tulle, or organza crew-neck shirt with visible stitching or linear panel details to mirror the Rosani top’s structure.
⦿ Step 2: Layer with a collarless blazer
Opt for an unbuttoned, open-front jacket or lapel-less cardigan. The lack of heavy lapels creates a clean line around your neck and frames the sheer details underneath.
⦿ Step 3: Wear high-waisted wide-leg pants
Match the top with relaxed-fit, high-rise trousers. Tucking a sheer layer into high-waisted bottoms maintains sharp proportions while anchoring the look.
⦿ Step 4: Keep accessories minimal
Skip chunky neck chains or ties; let the contrast between structured tailoring and skin texture be your main statement piece.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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