SIIMA 2025 red carpet looks: Rashmika Mandanna stuns in brown saree, Urvashi Rautela opts for bold black gown with slit

SIIMA 2025 is celebrating excellence in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. At the two-day awards ceremony this year, the celebs packed the heat on the red carpet with gorgeous ensembles. The ceremony is being held over the September 5-6 weekend at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, and Pushpa 2 is dominating this year's nominations with 11 nods. The celebs looked stunning on the red carpet for the SIIMA Awards 2025.(instagram/@siimaawards)

Also Read | SIIMA 2025 list of winners: Allu Arjun bags top prize for Pushpa 2; Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan win for Kalki 2898 AD

From Rashmika Mandanna's elegant satin look to Allu Arjun looking dapper in his black suit, here's a look into some of the most striking ensembles from the awards night.

Rashmika Mandanna looked gorgeous in a champagne coloured satin saree with sequined borders and a stunning halter-neck embellished blouse with intricate details in the back. She won the best actress award for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun arrived in style to bag his Best Actor award for Pushpa 2: The Rule, in a black velvet suit set, accented with silver chains and a golden brooch. He layered the suit with a matching black shirt and tie.

Also Read | Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on death of his beloved grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam: ‘Her love, wisdom…’

Ashika Ranganath looked radiant in a structured embellished gown with an iridescent blue train, as she arrived at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. She received the Best Actor Leading - Female (Kannada) award for O2.

Urvashi Rautela's ensemble was one of the most eye-catching ones from the night as she dazzled in a cutout black bodice with gorgeous golden embellishments framing the bust, paired with a thigh-high slit skirt and golden sash. She accessorised the ensemble with a statement neckpiece, bringing the look together.

Bhagyashri Borse was crowned the Best Female Debutant Actor in the Telugu category and she conquered in style. She donned a cream and gold organza saree with rich embellished borders.

Actor Sushanth A turned up in an embellished black kurta paired with matching black bottoms. He posed with Sundeep Kishan on the red carpet, who donned a grey waistcoat and matching dress pants.