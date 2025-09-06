SIIMA 2025 red carpet looks: Rashmika Mandanna stuns in brown saree, Urvashi Rautela opts for bold black gown with slit
SIIMA 2025 kicked off in Dubai on September 5 and the stars turned up in glamorous red carpet looks. Catch the best celebrity looks from the awards ceremony.
SIIMA 2025 is celebrating excellence in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. At the two-day awards ceremony this year, the celebs packed the heat on the red carpet with gorgeous ensembles. The ceremony is being held over the September 5-6 weekend at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, and Pushpa 2 is dominating this year's nominations with 11 nods.
From Rashmika Mandanna's elegant satin look to Allu Arjun looking dapper in his black suit, here's a look into some of the most striking ensembles from the awards night.
Rashmika Mandanna looked gorgeous in a champagne coloured satin saree with sequined borders and a stunning halter-neck embellished blouse with intricate details in the back. She won the best actress award for Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Allu Arjun arrived in style to bag his Best Actor award for Pushpa 2: The Rule, in a black velvet suit set, accented with silver chains and a golden brooch. He layered the suit with a matching black shirt and tie.
Ashika Ranganath looked radiant in a structured embellished gown with an iridescent blue train, as she arrived at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. She received the Best Actor Leading - Female (Kannada) award for O2.
Urvashi Rautela's ensemble was one of the most eye-catching ones from the night as she dazzled in a cutout black bodice with gorgeous golden embellishments framing the bust, paired with a thigh-high slit skirt and golden sash. She accessorised the ensemble with a statement neckpiece, bringing the look together.
Bhagyashri Borse was crowned the Best Female Debutant Actor in the Telugu category and she conquered in style. She donned a cream and gold organza saree with rich embellished borders.
Actor Sushanth A turned up in an embellished black kurta paired with matching black bottoms. He posed with Sundeep Kishan on the red carpet, who donned a grey waistcoat and matching dress pants.
