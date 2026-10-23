UNIQLO introduces its Fall/Winter 2026 fleece collection with versatile winter essentials

UNIQLO's Fall/Winter 2026 collection, featuring Kriti Sanon, highlights cosy fleece styles designed for warmth, comfort and everyday layering. As temperatures begin to drop, comfortable layers become an essential part of daily dressing. The collection brings together cosy textures, practical designs and versatile silhouettes for the colder months. From soft fleece jackets to relaxed cardigans and reversible hoodies, these winter essentials combine warmth with an understated, everyday aesthetic. UNIQLO Fall/Winter Collection 2026 (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

How to style winter clothes for girls? In an interaction with Hindustan Times, we also asked Kriti Sanon a few questions about the collection, her winter style preferences and how she approaches dressing for the colder months.

What drew you to be part of UNIQLO’s Fall/Winter campaign, and what about the campaign felt particularly relevant to you? What drew me to this campaign was how beautifully it reflects the experience of winter. For me, winter is often about the simple, everyday moments that make the season special, whether it's slowing down at home, spending time with friends, or taking a moment to enjoy the things you love. I love that the campaign celebrates these moments while showing how the soft comfort and warmth of Fleece can be a part of them, no matter where the day takes you. It feels natural, relatable, and very true to my own experiences of the winter season.

2. How would you describe the essence of this campaign in your own words?

The campaign beautifully captures finding joy in little things. Winter has a way of making you slow down and appreciate moments you might otherwise rush through. Whether I'm curled up at home, exploring a place I love, or catching up with friends, there's a certain feeling of comfort that comes with the season.

3. What was your first reaction when you saw the campaign concept and the Fall/Winter collection?

My first reaction towards the campaign was about how real it feels. Nothing about the campaign felt over-styled or aspirational in a way that was out of reach. It felt like clothes for moments we all have in our everyday life. I could genuinely see myself wearing these pieces while doing the exact things we were shooting, which made it very easy to connect with the campaign.

4. Is there a particular moment or look from the campaign that you especially enjoyed shooting? Why?

I loved shooting the music sequence. I'm someone who enjoys discovering music. The sequence felt less like work and more like spending time somewhere I'd naturally want to be. The whole mood of that shoot was very effortless, and I think that comes through in the video as well.

5. What do you think makes UNIQLO’s approach to everyday fashion stand out to you?

I think what stands out to me is that the clothes never feel like they're trying too hard. They're simple, comfortable and incredibly easy to make your own. I love pieces that can adapt to different parts of my day without needing a complete outfit change, and that's something UNIQLO does really well. There's a lot of thought behind the fabrics and details, and what you notice most is how easy everything feels when you wear it.

6. The Fall/Winter collection focuses on comfort, functionality and everyday versatility. How do these elements influence your own wardrobe choices?

Over the years, I've realised that the best pieces in my wardrobe are the ones I keep coming back to, not just because they look good, but because they fit so seamlessly into my everyday life. Comfort is definitely more important to me now than it used to be, but I don’t want to compromise on style. That's why I gravitate towards pieces that are versatile and easy to wear in different ways. Especially in winter, I love clothing that can adapt to different moments throughout the day. For me, great style is really about feeling comfortable, confident and completely yourself.

7. Is there a particular piece from the collection that you can see yourself wearing on repeat this winter?

The Fluffy Yarn Fleece Jacket! It's the kind of piece you reach for without thinking twice. Some clothes look great but require planning. This isn't one of them - It's warm, easy, cosy and works whether I'm at home, travelling or heading out for a casual day.

8. How do you balance practicality and personal style when putting together a winter look?

The best winter outfits are the ones that feel comfortable, confident and authentic to who you are. If I'm not comfortable, I'm probably not going to enjoy wearing something for very long. Once I have that covered, I like to bring in my personal style through layering, proportions and how I put different pieces together. The goal is always to look effortless rather than overly styled.

9. What are your go-to wardrobe staples for the colder months?

I'm someone who relies on a few trusted essentials during winter. A great pair of denims, warm inners, oversized sweaters, comfortable jackets and versatile layers are always at the top of my list. I'm also very drawn to soft, cosy layers that feel just as comfortable at home as they do when you're stepping out. The pieces I end up wearing the most are always the ones that are easy, comfortable and effortless to style in different ways.

10. What does your ideal winter outfit look like when you want to feel comfortable yet put-together?

My ideal winter outfit is one that feels as good as it looks. I usually gravitate towards relaxed silhouettes, soft layers and pieces that feel comfortable enough to wear all day. Whether I'm stepping out for a coffee, meeting friends or simply going about my day, I like outfits that feel effortless, warm and easy. The best winter looks are the ones that strike that balance between comfort and confidence.

11. Has your approach to winter dressing evolved over the years?

Definitely! Over the years, I've become much more intentional about what I wear. Today, I gravitate towards pieces that are easy to style, comfortable to wear and versatile enough to take me through different parts of the day. I still love fashion and experimenting with my look, but I've realised that confidence comes from feeling comfortable in what you're wearing. That's something I value much more now than I did a few years ago.

12. Are you someone who likes layering in winter, or do you prefer keeping your outfits minimal?

I enjoy layering, but I like it to feel effortless rather than complicated. Winter is one of those seasons where you can have a lot of fun with textures and proportions, but I still prefer looks that feel easy and natural. Usually, I'll start with a simple base and add a layer or two depending on where I'm headed. I think the key is finding pieces that give you warmth without making you feel bulky, so you can stay comfortable while still expressing your personal style.

13. What is one winter fashion rule you swear by and one you don't?

I swear by layering. It's probably the most practical winter styling trick, and growing up in Delhi, it became second nature. I love that it lets you stay comfortable while still experimenting with your look. As for a rule I don't follow, I've never believed in wearing something just because it's trendy. Trends come and go, but I've always felt that the best outfits are the ones that feel authentic to who you are.

14. From cosy knits to jackets and layered separates, which winter trend are you most excited to embrace this season?

I'm really enjoying the move towards relaxed silhouettes and cosy layers. They feel comfortable, effortless and incredibly easy to style, which is exactly what I look for in winter dressing. I love pieces that can be layered, mixed and worn in different ways throughout the season while still feeling polished and put-together.

15. If you had to put together a winter wardrobe with just five essentials, what would they be?

A good Fleece, an oversized sweater, a versatile jacket, my favourite pair of denims and comfortable boots. That's probably my entire winter wardrobe sorted! They're all pieces that I wear on repeat because they're easy, comfortable and incredibly versatile. No matter the occasion, these are the essentials I always find myself coming back to.