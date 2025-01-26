Menu Explore
Republic Day 2025: Rangoli designs to deck up your home in tricolour

ByTapatrisha Das
Jan 26, 2025 11:49 AM IST

Republic Day 2025: From the tricolour–themed rangolis to the bright tones of blue and green, here are a few rangoli ideas for Republic Day celebrations.

Republic Day 2025: Every year, Republic Day is observed with parades, cultural programmes and a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. This year marked the 76th celebration of India’s Republic Day. Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution and the nation’s transition into a republic and sovereign nation Also read | Happy Republic Day 2025: 50+ wishes, images, GIFs, greetings, messages and quotes to share with loved ones on January 26

Republic Day 2025: Rangoli designs to spruce up your home.(Pinterest)
Republic Day 2025: Rangoli designs to spruce up your home.(Pinterest)

The celebrations also feature the grand parade at Rajpath, New Delhi, where the armed forces march along the Kartavya Path and showcase their military might. It is a day to feel immense pride and love for being a part of this nation.

In case you are not going out and choosing to celebrate Republic Day with your family and friends at home, we suggest you deck up your home in the themes of patriotism and national pride. Rangolis are a great way of decking the entrance and the living space to make it more colourful and lively.

Keeping the theme of Republic Day in mind, we have curated a few rangoli designs that can help you spruce up your living space and make it the perfect space for a Republic Day special gathering. Also read | Republic Day 2025: Why is national flag ‘unfurled' on R-Day and 'hoisted' on Independence Day? Know key difference

The tricolour-themed rangoli:

The tiranga waves and fills us with immense pride and patriotism. We suggest decking up your living space in the colours of the Indian flag to evoke patriotism in you and your loved ones.

The peacock-themed rangoli:

Keeping in mind the bright hues that the national bird – the peacock – wears, we can spruce up the entrance of our home and the living space with the bright tones of blue, green and white.

The Indian flag:

The most beautiful things in life are always simple. Take an ornate plate and deck it up in the coloured petals of the tones of the Indian flag, and watch it liven up your living space. You can also place it on your coffee table to make it livelier and brighter. Also read | Republic Day 2025: 15+ inspiring and patriotic quotes by our freedom fighters to remember on January 26

Additionally, this simple dove holding our national flag rangoli perfectly represents prosperity and peace that our nation stands for.

Celebrate Republic Day with rangoli:

Why not make it a little more colourful and vibrant? Make a tricolour-themed design with Happy Republic Day written on it.

Which design did you like the most? Let us know.

