Mahesh Babu’s fitness routine goes viral ahead of SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi

Mahesh Babu, gearing up for SS Rajamouli’s mega project, Varanasi, has once again come into the spotlight for his youthful appearance. The 50-year-old actor was recently joined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran at the big event in Hyderabad, where the makers officially announced the title. Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra during the announcement of their upcoming film Varanasi in Hyderabad.(PTI)

During the November 15 event, the makers also unveiled the first look of Mahesh as Rudhra. Since then, his fans have been arguing on the internet that the actor barely looks in his 30s. Here is taking a look at how Mahesh keeps himself in this kind of shape year after year.

A rhythm that Mahesh Babu does not break

Mahesh treats fitness like a fixed point in his day, not a temporary grind for a role. That is something his long-time trainer Kumar Mannava pointed out earlier when he spoke to TOI Lifestyle. Mannava did not mince his words. “He values his body throughout the year and never skips workouts,” he said.

Mahesh follows a five-day split, keeping each session focused on a single body part. The workouts run an hour on lighter days and stretch closer to ninety minutes when the plan demands more. He always ends with long stretches that keep his movement clean and prevent the stiffness that usually creeps in as actors age.

Food that fuels, not trends

Mahesh's diet mirrors that same mindset: No wild experiments. Just a simple, steady plan built around five to six meals a day. Two of those are supplement shakes, spaced out so he gets a consistent supply of nutrients without overeating or leaning on restrictive diets.

Breakfast usually looks like a practical mix - oats, eggs, nuts, fruit. After the gym, he takes a protein or nutrition shake. Lunch rotates between chicken, lamb or fish with sides like brown rice, quinoa or khus khus. For his dinner, he usually eats whole-wheat or brown bread matched with eggs or chicken to keep the protein and carbs balanced.

A long-game approach

The actor’s lean frame and sharp features are not some quick-fix result. They are the outcome of years spent treating fitness like a lifestyle rather than a deadline. And with Varanasi expected to be a massive fantasy adventure film, the timing of this renewed attention makes sense.

The glimpse released earlier has already hinted at the scale Rajamouli is chasing. Mahesh, as always, looks ready for it.

