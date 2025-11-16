Want to improve your health? These five simple daily fixes will change your life

A healthy lifestyle is the need of the time. With pollution and unhealthy food becoming commonplace and sedentary lifestyles reaching unprecedented levels, managing to stay fit has become a challenge for most people, both in developed and developing societies. Being more active can help you improve your health.(Representative image/Unsplash)

The increasing expenditure on healthcare and the growing business of pharmaceuticals are testaments to the unhealthy habits that are creeping into society. At a time like this, it is worth looking at some simple lifestyle decisions that can have a profound impact on a person’s health.

Harvard Health Publishing lists five simple means of improving one’s health in a September 24, 2025, report. These tricks are easy to implement in one’s life and far-reaching in their results. Let us look at these five things in detail.

Mindfulness

It is now well established that mind and body are linked inextricably, and an impact on one is bound to affect the other too. Practicing mindfulness is a great way to improve one’s health.

Constant worry about the future can give rise to stress and anxiety. Just being in the moment and appreciating the world around you, even through a more regulated activity like meditation, can have a great effect on a person’s mind.

Good sleep

It is hard to overstate the importance of sleep in ensuring good health. Far from being a leisure activity, good sleep is necessary to improve a person’s overall health. Harvard Publishing says that the average number of hours that a person should sleep is seven. However, the quality of sleep may be more important than the quantity of sleep.

Good sleep can control weight, improve immunity, make cognitive functions better and promote overall physical and mental well-being. So, make sure that you give sleep the importance it deserves.

Pure food

Processed food with added synthetic colours and artificial flavours is easily available and does a lot of damage to a person’s health. It is important to eat real and whole foods. Eating vegetables, fruits, pulses, legumes, etc. can prevent heart ailments, lessen the prospects of diabetes and obesity and even help prevent some cancers. These advantages are too good to be ignored while choosing food items at the market.

Be active

Being more active is bound to be a good thing. However, in today's world, there are so many luxuries that it is very easy to lapse into a habit of inactivity. Try to choose the more time-consuming but more energetic option to increase your mobility. Use the stairs instead of lifts, have meetings on-site instead of online or walk to a nearby destination rather than taking a ride.

Avoid toxins

Avoiding toxic substances is another habit that must be implemented. Drink only clean water, avoid taking a dip in water bodies that are polluted, try to use face masks while being in polluted areas, and do your bit to clean up the environment. All this should help you, insofar as possible, have a healthier life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.