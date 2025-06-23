Search
Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
5 sport shoes for kids at up to 50% off on Amazon; Top options for your little one's big adventures

Shweta Pandey
Jun 23, 2025

Have a look at these top 5 sport shoes for your little ones that will help them stay active all the time.

Puma Unisex-Child Softride Rift Slip on Pop Junior Platinum Gray-Loveable Walking Shoe - 3 UK (19477315)

₹3,104

Boldfit Cricket Shoes for Men & Boys - Lightweight Sports Shoes for Match, Practice, Training - Ergonomic Fit - White & Neon Green - Size 8

₹1,299

Puma Unisex-Kids Monarch II FG/AG Jr, Black-White, Football Shoe - 11UK (10656201)

₹1,330

KONEX Slam Dunk Water Repellent Basketball Shoes for Indoor & Outdoor Court for Boys | High Ankle with Rubberized Outsole for Maximum Grip UK 5 (Blue & Orange)

₹2,249

Liberty Leap7x Cover 02 Sports Lacing Running Shoes for Kids with EVA Sole| Suitable for Walking and Jogging | Comfortable Outsole | Lightweight Durable and Cushioned Footbed (Blue 1 UK)

₹769

There's a saying, 'All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.' This is practically true. Your kid's health is not only limited to healthy eating, it's also about staying active. And this is where, buying a pair of sports shoe is what sound like a great idea. From running in the playground to involving in athletics, a right pair of sports shoe can transform and give your kids healthy feet and healthy body.

Best sports shoes for kids at up to 50% off(Pexels)

So, be it cricket shoes, football shoes, or simply running shoes, Amazon is offering up to 50% off on a wide range of sport shoes for kids. Have a look at our top 5 options for your kids.

 

 

1.

Puma Unisex-Child Softride Rift Slip on Pop Junior Platinum Gray-Loveable Walking Shoe - 3 UK (19477315)
Loading Suggestions...

Puma combines functionality with flair to keep young feet moving confidently. This Puma's SOFTRIDE Rift Pop Walking Shoe is built for comfort and fun. Designed specifically for kids, this pair features a soft foam midsole that cushions every step, ensuring day-long ease. The breathable mesh upper keeps feet cool, while the slip-on design with bold colour pops adds playful style. Be it for school, park, or casual outings, this walking shoe delivers comfort, support, and energy. 

2.

Boldfit Cricket Shoes for Men & Boys Sports Shoes
Loading Suggestions...

Boldfit Cricket Shoes are crafted for aspiring cricketers who seek grip, balance, and performance. With a high-traction rubber sole, these shoes offer excellent control on turf and grass. The durable upper provides breathability and flexibility for long match hours. Designed for both men and boys, they deliver snug support and stability during quick runs or sharp turns. Be it training or playing, Boldfit ensures cricketers stay agile and comfortable throughout their game.

3.

Puma Unisex-Kids Monarch II FG/AG Jr, Black-White, Football Shoe - 11UK (10656201)
Loading Suggestions...

The Puma Kids Monarch II FG/AG Football Shoe empowers young players on both firm ground and artificial grass. With a classic synthetic upper and lightweight feel, it supports agility, ball control, and explosive movement. The sleek silhouette offers a professional look, while the stud configuration enhances grip and acceleration. Engineered for performance and comfort, these football shoes let kids focus on the game and elevate their skills with every play.

4.

KONEX Slam Dunk Water Repellent Basketball Shoes for Indoor & Outdoor Court for Boys | High Ankle with Rubberized Outsole for Maximum Grip UK 5 (Blue & Orange)
Loading Suggestions...

KONEX Slam Dunk Basketball Shoes are engineered for impact and style. Built with water-repellent material, they keep feet dry on and off the court. A cushioned midsole absorbs shock during jumps and landings, while the high-ankle design provides added support. The grippy outsole enhances traction for quick moves and pivots. Designed for aspiring basketball lovers, these shoes ensure performance, protection, and street-ready style all in one dynamic package.

 

5.

Liberty Leap7x Cover 02 Sports Lacing Running Shoes for Kids with EVA Sole| Suitable for Walking and Jogging | Comfortable Outsole | Lightweight Durable and Cushioned Footbed (Blue 1 UK)
Loading Suggestions...

Liberty’s Leap7x Cover 02 Running Shoes for kids offer unmatched support and energy return for active play. Featuring a breathable mesh upper and secure lacing system, they ensure a snug fit and all-day comfort. The cushioned sole absorbs impact while promoting natural movement. Designed for young runners and sports enthusiasts, these shoes help kids move faster, play harder, and stay protected during every sprint, jump, or race.
 

FAQ for kid's sports shoes

  • What size should I buy for my child?

    Children's feet grow quickly, so we recommend measuring their foot length and checking it against our size chart. When in doubt, go one size bigger to allow room for growth and socks.

  • Are these shoes suitable for all sports?

    Kids’ sports shoes are designed for general athletic activities like running, jumping, school PT sessions, and casual sports. However, for specific sports like football, basketball, or tennis, sport-specific shoes are recommended.

  • Are the shoes easy to wear and remove?

    Absolutely! We offer shoes with Velcro straps, elastic laces, and slip-on designs that make it easy for kids to put on and take off by themselves.

  • Are these shoes washable?

    Many of kids' sports shoes are made from washable materials. We recommend hand-washing with mild soap and air drying. Always check the care label inside the shoe.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
