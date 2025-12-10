A dermatologist's guide to wedding skincare: Expert tips for a natural bridal glow on your big day

Your wedding day is one of the most important days of your life. From selecting your wedding lehenga to jewellery, picking your hairstyle and getting the makeup right, everything contributes to creating the bridal glow. But in between planning for all these aspects, brides-to-be often end up neglecting skincare. Get glowing skin on your wedding with these tips(Freepik)

What's worth not forgetting is that while makeup can enhance your beauty, true glow comes from healthy, nourished skin. The secret to that flawless bridal look is a well-planned skincare routine that starts months before the big day. So, for all those beautiful bride-to-be, here is a quick guide for glowing skin for a bridal look that lasts from the ceremony to the final dance.

Wedding Skincare Guide for brides-to-be

Dermatologist Dr Shweta Tripathi, Co-founder at MySkindom, tells HT ShopNow, “For a wedding glow, it's better to start way early before your D-day. Apart from skincare, it is also important to stay hydrated and eat well. ”

Start Early — The 3-Month Rule

Bridal glow doesn’t happen overnight. It is something you build with regular care and consistency. “As a dermatologist, I always remind brides to start your skincare routine early, preferably 3-6 months before their wedding. This gives enough time to address issues such as pigmentation, acne scars, uneven skin tone or texture, and to build skin resilience”, says Dr Tripathi.

In case you have breakouts, acne, or pigmentation, you can consult a dermatologist beforehand. She suggests to drink plenty of water (or hydrating fluids like coconut water), and eat an antioxidant-rich diet of fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds as these habits will really make the skin look healthy from within. Moreover, try staying away from fried and oily food to avoid acne and breakouts.

Follow the basic CTM routine consistently

Keep your skincare routine simple with basic cleansing, toning, and moisturising (CTM). Maintain consistency by using the products as per your skin type. A consistent skincare routine is much better than applying some last-minute skincare products.

Morning routine:

Cleanser: Use a gentle cleanser to wash off impurities and dirt and prep your skin.

Toner: Make toner your daily BFF as it helps balance pH and tighten pores.

Serum: Use a face serum daily for the ultimate glow. Opt for a vitamin C face serum to boost your glow and even-toned skin

Moisturiser: Choose a moisturiser as per your skin type. A good nourishing cream or moisturiser keeps your skin soft and hydrated throughout the day.

Sunscreen: Never skip using a sunscreen. In fact, this is non-negotiable! Even indoors, SPF protects you from dullness and premature ageing.

Night routine:

Remove makeup: Your skin will thank you for this later. But never forget to remove your makeup. Use a makeup remover wipe or micellar water to clean away your makeup or dirt residue before going to bed.

Exfoliate (2–3 times a week): Exfoliate your skin at least twice a week. Exfoliation gently buffs away blackheads and dead cells.

Face Serum: Treat your skin with a face serum at night, too. Retinol or hyaluronic acid face serum helps repair and renew your skin.

Night Cream: Finally, finish your nighttime skincare with a nourishing night cream to lock in hydration while you sleep.

Weekly skin pampering

Your skin deserves at least a weekly dose TLC! Weekly pampering helps maintain that glow and freshness. Go for facials or treatments, or opt for DIY face masks for that glow.

DIY face masks: You can create your own DIY face masks using homemade products. Choose natural ingredients like honey, yoghurt, turmeric, and aloe vera for your skin that can work wonders.

Professional facials: Go for hydrating or brightening facials every 2–3 weeks, but avoid trying anything new too close to the wedding.

Body care: Remember, your glow shouldn’t stop at your face. Scrub, exfoliate, and moisturise your body regularly for even-toned, soft skin.

Tackle specific skin concerns

Every bride has her unique skin story, whether it’s acne, dryness, or uneven tone. You can tackle these skin issues with certain skin ingredients. This gives enough time to address issues such as pigmentation, acne scars, uneven skin tone or texture, and to build skin resilience. Begin to address pigmentation or hair care concerns at least 6 months before the wedding date. For any booster to be injected, go for it at least 1 month before the wedding. And for any laser hair reduction, keep at least an 8-month window.

For acne-prone skin: Choose products with salicylic acid or tea tree oil.

For pigmentation: Vitamin C and niacinamide help fade dark spots.

For dry skin: Look for hydrating ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

For oily skin: Gel-based moisturisers and mattifying toners keep shine in check.

However, consult a dermatologist before using these ingredients.

Don’t forget the basics

No product can replace the power of a healthy lifestyle. Indulge in a healthy lifestyle before your D-Day to glow on the special night.

Sleep enough: Sleep for at least 7–8 hours for that fresh, rested glow.

Stay stress-free: Stress = breakouts. Try yoga, meditation, or simply a walk in the fresh air.

Exercise and burn those calories: Exercise boosts blood circulation, along with burning some fat, and gives you that lit-from-within glow.

The final week countdown

Know that the final few days before the wedding day are not the time to experiment. Rather, just stick to what your skin already loves. “The week before the wedding should be about keeping the skin calm and rested. Your skin regenerates while you sleep — this helps reduce dark circles, puffiness, and dullness. So, get adequate sleep of at least 7–8 hours.”, says Dr Tripathi. She further mentions that when a bride cares for her skin holistically, internally and externally, the makeup doesn’t just sit better, the glow feels effortless and authentic. A combination of discipline, wellness, and confidence is the true essence of bridal radiance.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

