AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 3 foods to eat for breakfast every day for better gut health

To help out in this situation, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on May 9 and shared three foods that he consumes for breakfast every morning.

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Breakfast is popularly touted to be the most important meal of the day. It gets us energised to start the morning, and sets the tone for the eating pattern in the following hours. Therefore, making the right choices for the meal becomes extremely important.

1. Boiled eggs Starting the day with protein is extremely beneficial in keeping the body nourished and satiated, and boiled eggs perfectly fit the bill. According to Dr Sethi, they are an excellent source of complete protein that keeps us full and helps with gut lining repair. Benefits of eating whole boiled eggs include:

Improved brain health: Eggs are rich in choline, a nutrient used to make acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter which is important for memory and focus.

Improved cholesterol profile: Consumption of boiled eggs can increase the good cholesterol HDL (high-density lipoprotein) in many people.

Better eyes: Egg yolks contain lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that help filter high-energy blue light and support eye health.

Improved skin health: Eggs are rich in sulphur-containing amino acids, which help the body to produce keratin, a type of protein that is vital for healthy hair, skin and nails. To save time and effort, Dr Sethi suggested hard-boiling a batch of eggs during the weekend and cunsume it through the week.

2. Chia seeds According to Dr Sethi, chia seeds are rich in soluble fibre that feeds good bacteria and stabilises blood sugar levels. The soluble fibre forms a gel when it is soaked. The gel performs the following three functions:

Slows down sugar absorption by the gut

Feeds the healthy gut microbiome

Helps to regularise bowel movement The gastroenterologist suggested soaking the seeds overnight for better texture and easier digestion.

3. Greek yoghurt Greek yoghurt is a thicker, tangier version of regular yoghurt from which the water has been strained, making it richer in protein.

According to Dr Sethi, it is rich in live culture that directly feeds the gut microbiome. The high protein content also keeps one satiated for long, and the calcium present in Greek yoghurt is good for bone health.

As a tip, Dr Sethi suggested choosing plain, full-fat yoghurt with live cultures listed on the label.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.