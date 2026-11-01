Aishwarya Rai turns 53: Simple self-care practices that help her stay beautiful inside out

Aishwarya Rai is turning 53 this year on November 1. The former Miss World has been called 'the most beautiful woman in the world'. From essaying memorable characters on screen to dominating fashion week and film festivals, her stardom has a wide reach. Aishwarya, whose timeless beauty endures in her 50s, continues to inspire women across the world through her confidence and grace.

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Beauty is natural and subjective, but lifestyle is also integral to it. Healthy living helps maintain beauty and includes fitness, diet, and mindfulness. Aishwarya, too, follows a grounded lifestyle, rooted in simple self-care habits. In a 2023 interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, she shared her beauty essentials, from staying hydrated to moisturising twice a day.

Hydration and hygiene are the non-negotiables Aishwarya highlighted one of the most important lifestyle habits: staying hydrated. It supports your overall health and wellbeing. It also helps maintain your skin's natural glow.

She said, “It’s very simple, actually. I’m every woman – we are all racing against time; you've got to get up and just get on with the day. So I think the easiest thing and the most effective thing is staying hydrated and hygienic. Be clean! You have to be clean to begin with. So when all these things are rooted in the right place, you're already on a positive start. Because, like I said before, it comes from the inside out. You need to be clean, you need to be hydrated and then the outside will look after itself.”

These are two fundamental principles: staying hydrated and maintaining good hygiene. Both support your physical health and wellbeing. They also act as a solid foundation for your simple skincare routine and in other areas of your lifestyle.

Drinking enough water and keeping your skin clean are basic habits that you can prioritise despite a busy schedule. Aishwarya would give her younger self this advice, too: stay hydrated and drink enough water, something she admitted ignoring because she was too busy.